The Michigan Wolverines had the most picks in the 2017 NFL draft, a flat-out impressive achievement, especially considering those players were recruited by a doomed, prior regime.
But if we try a slightly more sophisticated scoring system, we see Michigan didn’t produce the most pro value this time around. Smh, it’s the Alabama Crimson Tide again. I’ll explain it below this chart.
2017 draft points by college
|Ranking
|Team
|Conference
|Draft Points
|Picks
|Average
|1
|Alabama
|SEC
|2020
|10
|202
|2
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|1602
|11
|145.64
|3
|LSU
|SEC
|1306
|8
|163.25
|4
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|1304
|7
|186.29
|5
|Florida
|SEC
|1231
|8
|153.88
|6
|Clemson
|ACC
|958
|6
|159.67
|7
|Tennessee
|SEC
|944
|6
|157.33
|8
|Utah
|Pac-12
|920
|8
|115
|8
|Washington
|Pac-12
|920
|5
|184
|10
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|851
|5
|170.2
|11
|North Carolina
|ACC
|730
|6
|121.67
|12
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|694
|5
|138.8
|13
|Miami
|ACC
|686
|9
|76.22
|14
|USC
|Pac-12
|597
|5
|119.4
|15
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|583
|3
|194.33
|16
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|539
|4
|134.75
|17
|Florida State
|ACC
|536
|4
|134
|18
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|521
|4
|130.25
|19
|Temple
|AAC
|519
|3
|173
|20
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|494
|4
|123.5
|21
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|491
|2
|245.5
|22
|Western Michigan
|MAC
|436
|3
|145.33
|23
|Pitt
|ACC
|430
|5
|86
|24
|Western Kentucky
|C-USA
|392
|2
|196
|25
|Houston
|AAC
|373
|3
|124.33
|26
|Auburn
|SEC
|352
|4
|88
|27
|San Diego State
|MWC
|350
|3
|116.67
|28
|Michigan State
|Big Ten
|344
|2
|172
|29
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|329
|4
|82.25
|30
|Eastern Washington
|Big Sky
|308
|2
|154
|31
|Louisiana Tech
|C-USA
|303
|3
|101
|32
|Toledo
|MAC
|296
|3
|98.67
|33
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|288
|2
|144
|34
|Cal
|Pac-12
|284
|3
|94.67
|35
|Ohio
|MAC
|274
|2
|137
|36
|Arkansas
|SEC
|263
|3
|87.67
|37
|Youngstown State
|MVFC
|252
|2
|126
|38
|Boston College
|ACC
|248
|2
|124
|39
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|241
|1
|241
|40
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|237
|2
|118.5
|41
|Missouri
|SEC
|229
|1
|229
|42
|USF
|AAC
|228
|3
|76
|43
|Notre Dame
|Indy
|225
|2
|112.5
|44
|East Carolina
|AAC
|214
|1
|214
|45
|South Alabama
|Sun Belt
|207
|1
|207
|45
|Villanova
|CAA
|207
|2
|103.5
|47
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|205
|1
|205
|48
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|197
|2
|98.5
|48
|NC State
|ACC
|197
|3
|65.67
|48
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|197
|2
|98.5
|51
|UConn
|AAC
|195
|1
|195
|52
|Charlotte
|C-USA
|186
|1
|186
|53
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|183
|1
|183
|54
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|180
|1
|180
|55
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|174
|4
|43.5
|56
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|167
|1
|167
|57
|Troy
|Sun Belt
|166
|1
|166
|58
|Texas
|Big 12
|162
|1
|162
|59
|UCF
|AAC
|161
|1
|161
|60
|NIU
|MAC
|155
|1
|155
|61
|Grambling State
|SWAC
|153
|1
|153
|62
|FIU
|C-USA
|151
|1
|151
|63
|Lamar
|Southland
|150
|1
|150
|64
|FAU
|C-USA
|148
|1
|148
|65
|Wyoming
|MWC
|147
|2
|73.5
|66
|Boise State
|MWC
|145
|2
|72.5
|67
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|132
|1
|132
|68
|West Georgia
|GSC
|129
|2
|64.5
|69
|Bucknell
|Patriot
|121
|1
|121
|70
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|121
|2
|60.5
|71
|BYU
|Indy
|117
|1
|117
|72
|Albany State
|SIAC
|107
|1
|107
|73
|Kutztown
|PSAC
|104
|1
|104
|74
|Memphis
|AAC
|98
|1
|98
|75
|San Diego
|Pioneer
|86
|1
|86
|76
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|83
|1
|83
|77
|Georgia
|SEC
|79
|1
|79
|78
|Drake
|Pioneer
|77
|1
|77
|79
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|76
|1
|76
|80
|UTEP
|C-USA
|69
|1
|69
|81
|Georgia Southern
|Sun Belt
|68
|1
|68
|82
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|67
|1
|67
|83
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|64
|1
|64
|84
|UL-Lafayette
|Sun Belt
|63
|1
|63
|85
|Tulane
|AAC
|62
|1
|62
|86
|Louisville
|ACC
|59
|2
|29.5
|86
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|59
|2
|29.5
|88
|Coastal Carolina
|Transitioning
|48
|1
|48
|89
|Georgia State
|Sun Belt
|42
|1
|42
|90
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|41
|1
|41
|91
|Chattanooga
|Socon
|34
|1
|34
|92
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|30
|1
|30
|93
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|29
|1
|29
|94
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|27
|1
|27
|95
|East Central OK
|GAC
|25
|1
|25
|96
|TCU
|Big 12
|24
|1
|24
|97
|Alabama State
|SWAC
|20
|1
|20
|98
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|18
|1
|18
|99
|Utah State
|MWC
|13
|1
|13
|100
|Baylor
|Big 12
|8
|1
|8
|101
|Buffalo
|MAC
|1
|1
|1
|101
|Eastern Michigan
|MAC
|1
|1
|1
This here’s draft points, which awards 250 points for the first pick (Aggies on the board!), 249 for the second, and on down to one point for the 250th pick and any lingering picks after that.
If you’d still rather go by raw picks (aka, if you’re a Michigan or Miami fan or just hate Nick Saban), that’s cool, but this gives us a simple way to look at who’s actually sending the most top talent, rather than just the most top-250 talent.
We’ve been doing it for a couple years now. It changed the ranking order in 2015 as well, and last year, Ohio State had the best draft class ever, according to this system (and any of the many similar systems, including the classic trade value chart or one based on the average NFL production gained from the players in each spot). The updated top 10 shows 2017 is Bama’s best class ever.
Best draft points classes ever
|Ranking
|Class
|Draft Points
|Top pick
|Total picks in top 250
|Ranking
|Class
|Draft Points
|Top pick
|Total picks in top 250
|1
|2016 Ohio State
|2351
|No. 3, DE Joey Bosa
|12
|2
|2017 Alabama
|2020
|No. 16, CB Marlon Humphrey
|10
|3
|2004 Ohio State
|1999
|No. 18, DE Will Smith
|14
|4
|1981 Pitt
|1990
|No. 7, LB Hugh Green
|11
|5
|1988 Oklahoma
|1800
|No. 5, CB Rickey Dixon
|13
|6
|2008 USC
|1790
|No. 7, DT Sedrick Ellis
|10
|7
|2006 Ohio State
|1779
|No. 5, LB A.J. Hawk
|9
|8
|2009 USC
|1769
|No. 5, QB Mark Sanchez
|11
|9
|2000 Tennessee
|1766
|No. 5, RB Jamal Lewis
|9
|10
|2006 USC
|1755
|No. 2, RB Reggie Bush
|11
Michigan had five players picked in the first 95. That’s an elite accomplishment, considering most Power 5 schools didn’t even have five players picked in total.
But Alabama had five in the top 34 and nine in the top 79. Bama had more first-round defenders than Michigan had first-rounders. The Tide won by loading up the first few rounds, and that’s despite watching its first-round crew briefly slip behind Western Michigan and Temple, to much internet delight.
The beatings will continue, as Alabama just signed the highest-rated recruiting class of its seven-year Signing Day streak and had the top-rated remaining recruit from the 2014 class just chilling on its roster as his peers got picked in the 2017 first round. At least five Tide players already have potential 2018 first-round buzz.
And just think: Mr. Irrelevant beat this program. That’s wild.
