Arkansas plays Texas A&M at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Week 4 (noon ET Saturday, ESPN). For the Razorbacks, it’ll be like having dinner at a wealthy grandparent’s house, because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is an alum, former Hogs player, and now major donor to the university.

To mark the occasion and honor Jones’ entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Arkansas has new uniforms. They’re awfully Cowboy-like:

Proud to honor 1 of our most renowned graduates & former Student-Athletes on his induction into the @ProFootballHOF ! Congratulations Jerry pic.twitter.com/d4gM8bqppI — Jeff Long (@jefflongUA) September 17, 2017

Cowboys replica unis.

In Razorback red.

In the house he built. pic.twitter.com/p1UAu1Hqm9 — Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 17, 2017

These are modeled on the Cowboys’ second uniform. Dallas wears the same iconic white top and silver pants most of the time. But they wear these navy blues enough that they’re at least distinctive, so Arkansas’ mimicking is kind of cool.

Arkansas’ apparel sponsor is Nike, the same company that makes the NFL’s uniforms. Mix that with Jones’ friendliness to the university, and it probably wasn’t hard to get clearance to copy the Cowboys’ uni design for one game.

In response, our Texas A&M blog proposes the Aggies try out an NFL alt of their own (yes, this is a joke):

Texas A&M to wear Houston Oilers tribute uniforms in response to Arkansas’ Cowboys look https://t.co/54wi30mZXF — Good Bull Hunting (@GBHunting) September 20, 2017

It should be a good one, too. Texas A&M opened as a 3-point favorite.