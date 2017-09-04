For my money, this is the most vicious cut of college football’s Week 1:

It didn’t lead to a score, but it’s an incredible feat of athleticism by Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall. The Yellow Jackets have been handing it to No. 25 Tennessee, dominating possession with their flexbone offense and running up a 21-7 lead in the third quarter. That Marshall run went for 28 yards, and he carried for a one-yard touchdown a couple of plays later. He’s been electrifying.

When Marshall scored, Tech had controlled possession for 26:58 to Tennessee’s 8:43. It’s been an utterly dominant flexbone performance, with Marshall (at the time of that touchdown) only throwing four times. He completed two for 59 yards, and Tech’s been marching along methodically for five yards per carry — over and over and over.

Tennessee had an entire offseason to prepare to stop Paul Johnson’s triple option. It doesn’t appear that the Vols did a great job of it. Marshall’s already well over 100 yards rushing.