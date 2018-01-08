The quick history of presidents at college football games

President Donald Trump is expected at Saturday’s Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.
The game, at Lincoln Financial Field, will be the third college football game Trump’s attended since his election in November 2016. He was at Army-Navy in Baltimore while president-elect and remarked on CBS that it wasn’t “necessarily the best football.” He later showed up at the Alabama-Georgia Playoff National Championship in January 2018.
This trip adds to a long history of presidential visits to college games, which dates at least back to Theodore Roosevelt and includes Richard Nixon’s declaration that 1969 Texas-Arkansas should function as the national title game.
The vast majority of presidential games are Army-Navy, which has at least one high-level executive branch member in attendance every year. That might be the president, the vice president, or the secretary of state or defense.
This unofficial list includes games attended as president-elect. It’s adapted and updated from an earlier version by historian C.J. Schnexnayder at Football Study Hall.
Donald Trump
Dec. 8, 2018, Army vs. Navy
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Jan. 8, 2018, Alabama vs. Georgia, Playoff National Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Dec. 10, 2016: Army vs. Navy
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Barack Obama
Dec. 10, 2011: Army vs. Navy
FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
George W. Bush
Dec. 6, 2008: Army vs. Navy
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Dec. 4, 2004: Army vs. Navy
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Dec. 1, 2001: Army vs. Navy
Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia
Bill Clinton
Sept. 27, 1997: Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech
War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, Arkansas
Dec. 7, 1996: Army vs. Navy
Veteran’s Stadium, Philadelphia
Jimmy Carter
Jan. 1, 1981: Georgia vs. Notre Dame, Sugar Bowl
Superdome, New Orleans
Nov. 12, 1977: Navy vs. Georgia Tech
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Gerald Ford
Oct. 23, 1976, South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
Oct. 9, 1976, Texas vs. Oklahoma
Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas
Nov. 11, 1974: Army vs. Navy
John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia
Richard Nixon
Dec. 6, 1969: Texas vs. Arkansas
Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
John F. Kennedy
Jan. 1, 1963: Alabama vs.. Oklahoma, Orange Bowl
Orange Bowl Stadium, Miami
Dec. 1, 1962: Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Dec. 2, 1961: Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Dwight Eisenhower
Nov. 30, 1957, Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Harry Truman
Nov. 29, 1952, Army vs.. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Dec. 2, 1950, Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Nov. 26, 1949, Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Nov. 27, 1948, Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Nov. 29, 1947, Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Nov. 30, 1946, Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Dec. 1, 1945, Army vs. Navy
Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia
Calvin Coolidge
Nov. 27, 1926, Army vs. Navy
Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Woodrow Wilson
Nov. 29, 1913, Army vs. Navy
The Polo Grounds, New York
William Howard Taft
Nov. 16, 1909, Tulane vs. Ole Miss
New Orleans
Oct. 30, 1909, LSU vs. Sewanee
New Orleans
Theodore Roosevelt
Dec. 2, 1905, Army vs. Navy
Osborne Field, Princeton, N.J.
Nov. 29, 1902, Army vs. Navy
Franklin Field, Philadelphia
Nov. 30, 1901, Army vs. Navy
Franklin Field, Philadelphia
Standings: Presidential college football games, by team
|School
|Games
|School
|Games
|Navy
|23
|Army
|22
|Arkansas
|2
|Notre Dame
|2
|Oklahoma
|2
|Alabama
|2
|Georgia
|2
|Georgia Tech
|1
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|LSU
|1
|Ole Miss
|1
|Sewanee
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|Texas
|1
|Tulane
|1
