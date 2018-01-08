The quick history of presidents at college football games

President Donald Trump is expected at Saturday’s Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.

The game, at Lincoln Financial Field, will be the third college football game Trump’s attended since his election in November 2016. He was at Army-Navy in Baltimore while president-elect and remarked on CBS that it wasn’t “necessarily the best football.” He later showed up at the Alabama-Georgia Playoff National Championship in January 2018.

This trip adds to a long history of presidential visits to college games, which dates at least back to Theodore Roosevelt and includes Richard Nixon’s declaration that 1969 Texas-Arkansas should function as the national title game.

The vast majority of presidential games are Army-Navy, which has at least one high-level executive branch member in attendance every year. That might be the president, the vice president, or the secretary of state or defense.

This unofficial list includes games attended as president-elect. It’s adapted and updated from an earlier version by historian C.J. Schnexnayder at Football Study Hall.

Donald Trump

Dec. 8, 2018, Army vs. Navy

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Jan. 8, 2018, Alabama vs. Georgia, Playoff National Championship

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Dec. 10, 2016: Army vs. Navy

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Barack Obama

Dec. 10, 2011: Army vs. Navy

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

George W. Bush

Dec. 6, 2008: Army vs. Navy

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Dec. 4, 2004: Army vs. Navy

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Dec. 1, 2001: Army vs. Navy

Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia

Bill Clinton

Sept. 27, 1997: Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, Arkansas

Dec. 7, 1996: Army vs. Navy

Veteran’s Stadium, Philadelphia

Jimmy Carter

Jan. 1, 1981: Georgia vs. Notre Dame, Sugar Bowl

Superdome, New Orleans

Nov. 12, 1977: Navy vs. Georgia Tech

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Gerald Ford

Oct. 23, 1976, South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Oct. 9, 1976, Texas vs. Oklahoma

Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

Nov. 11, 1974: Army vs. Navy

John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia

Richard Nixon

Dec. 6, 1969: Texas vs. Arkansas

Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

John F. Kennedy

Jan. 1, 1963: Alabama vs.. Oklahoma, Orange Bowl

Orange Bowl Stadium, Miami

Dec. 1, 1962: Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Dec. 2, 1961: Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Dwight Eisenhower

Nov. 30, 1957, Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Harry Truman

Nov. 29, 1952, Army vs.. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Dec. 2, 1950, Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Nov. 26, 1949, Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Nov. 27, 1948, Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Nov. 29, 1947, Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Nov. 30, 1946, Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Dec. 1, 1945, Army vs. Navy

Municipal Stadium, Philadelphia

Calvin Coolidge

Nov. 27, 1926, Army vs. Navy

Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Woodrow Wilson

Nov. 29, 1913, Army vs. Navy

The Polo Grounds, New York

William Howard Taft

Nov. 16, 1909, Tulane vs. Ole Miss

New Orleans

Oct. 30, 1909, LSU vs. Sewanee

New Orleans

Theodore Roosevelt

Dec. 2, 1905, Army vs. Navy

Osborne Field, Princeton, N.J.

Nov. 29, 1902, Army vs. Navy

Franklin Field, Philadelphia

Nov. 30, 1901, Army vs. Navy

Franklin Field, Philadelphia