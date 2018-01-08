College football is almost 150 years old, and for almost all 150, there’s been no formal top-level championship. And now that there is, we still debate who gets to compete and how seriously to take it.

Lots of teams claim lots of old titles. In almost every year, that’s justifiable.

How can a team that beat every team it played not be considered a champ? How can you decide between two strangers from different regions?

But going all the way back to the beginning, historians and mathematicians have made their picks for each season’s closest thing to a champ.

They’ve been joined by media polls, coaches’ polls, more advanced computer systems, and so on. Many of those are listed as “selectors” by the NCAA, though the governing body has never been in charge of the top-level football title.

So let’s pick exactly one champ from every season, year by year and team by team, and then count them all up.

This will not be one person’s opinion. We’ll find the closest thing to a consensus in each season, combining NCAA-recognized selectors and quality measurements like SRS, S&P+, a series of deeply researched articles by James Vautravers, a series by Bill Connelly informed by advanced stats, and more.

Your team will probably end up with fewer titles than it claims, though we’ll also find a few teams that should claim more, as well as one season in which the only clear champ doesn’t claim it.

The College Football Playoff era

A four-team tournament, selected by a panel of suits, was supposed to fix everything. Narrator: it didn’t.

2018 : Either Alabama or Clemson. I’ll update soon.

: Either Alabama or Clemson. I’ll update soon. 2017 : Alabama . Undefeated UCF’s claim is reasonable, with a No. 1 ranking in one NCAA-listed selector.

: . Undefeated UCF’s claim is reasonable, with a No. 1 ranking in one NCAA-listed selector. 2016 : Clemson .

: . 2015 : Alabama .

: . 2014: Ohio State.

The BCS era

With all the conferences finally on board, a mix of polls and computers would match No. 1 vs. No. 2. Annual controversy raged anyway. No one has ever been in charge.

The Bowl Coalition/Alliance era

The proto-BCS tried to create No. 1 vs. No. 2 bowls. It came close, but the Big Ten and Pac-10 preferred the Rose Bowl to a title game.

The polls era

For most of the 20th Century, teams based claims on either the Associated Press poll, UPI/Coaches poll, a major equivalent, or ... whatever else they wanted to cite.

Now we enter the era in which the polls didn’t all agree to post final rankings after bowl season.

Here’s why the last major poll to change, the UPI/Coaches, finally did so:

1973: Notre Dame beat Alabama in a No. 1 vs. No. 3 bowl. Ignore Bama’s claim to this season, unless you’d also like to ignore the game between the two at the end of the 2012 season. SRS considers once-tied Oklahoma the best non-World War II team ever, by the way, and the Playoff would’ve been nuts this year.

The last teams to racially integrate (BYU, LSU, and Ole Miss) did so in 1972. Many people justifiably refuse to acknowledge titles involving segregated teams.

Some teams accepted black players in the 1800s (Harvard’s William H. Lewis was an All-American in 1892 and ‘93), yet integration (or re-integration) didn’t get rolling until the 1930s nationally and 1960s in the South.

1972 : USC , probably the best team in Pac-12 (and all its previous names) history.

: , probably the best team in Pac-12 (and all its previous names) history. 1971 : Nebraska , with the Huskers and Alabama ranking among S&P+’s top 10 teams since WW2. Toledo should claim something for going undefeated for three straight seasons.

: , with the Huskers and Alabama ranking among S&P+’s top 10 teams since WW2. Toledo should claim something for going undefeated for three straight seasons. 1970 : Texas and Ohio State claim, but lost their bowls. Nebraska didn’t lose at all.

: Texas and Ohio State claim, but lost their bowls. didn’t lose at all. 1969 : Texas , but unbeaten Penn State could claim it, based on a few computers.

: , but unbeaten Penn State could claim it, based on a few computers. 1968 : Ohio State .

: . 1967 : USC .

: . 1966 : Notre Dame , though Michigan State (fellow unbeaten who tied the Irish) and Alabama (unblemished) have cases. The Irish were No. 1 on both sides of the ball and faced a slightly tougher schedule. Bama doesn’t claim this one, despite being No. 1 in the NCAA-listed Berryman and Sagarin. Trade 1973 and 1941 for this, Bama.

: , though Michigan State (fellow unbeaten who tied the Irish) and Alabama (unblemished) have cases. The Irish were No. 1 on both sides of the ball and faced a slightly tougher schedule. Bama doesn’t claim this one, despite being No. 1 in the NCAA-listed Berryman and Sagarin. Trade 1973 and 1941 for this, Bama. 1965 : Alabama . Michigan State claims it, based on a poll released before MSU’s bowl loss, though the numbers would take MSU to beat Bama.

: . Michigan State claims it, based on a poll released before MSU’s bowl loss, though the numbers would take MSU to beat Bama. 1964 : Unbeaten Arkansas . Bama claims, but lost its bowl.

: Unbeaten . Bama claims, but lost its bowl. 1963 : Texas .

: . 1962 : USC swept the polls. Unbeaten Ole Miss has a claim, based on a few computers.

: swept the polls. Unbeaten Ole Miss has a claim, based on a few computers. 1961 : Unbeaten Alabama . Ohio State claims it, but suffered a tie against a 3-5-2 TCU that also happened to wreck Texas’ perfect season.

: Unbeaten . Ohio State claims it, but suffered a tie against a 3-5-2 TCU that also happened to wreck Texas’ perfect season. 1960 : Big mess! 8-2 Minnesota was No. 1 in several polls, but was 8-2. Missouri only went unbeaten thanks to a Kansas forfeit. The closest to consensus is 10-0-1 Ole Miss , though its schedule is unimpressive. Iowa (a computer darling that only lost to Minnesota) should claim, and the retroactive claim by Washington (one loss, beat Minnesota, No. 1 in one NCAA selector) is legit, too.

: Big mess! 8-2 Minnesota was No. 1 in several polls, but was 8-2. Missouri only went unbeaten thanks to a Kansas forfeit. The closest to consensus is 10-0-1 , though its schedule is unimpressive. Iowa (a computer darling that only lost to Minnesota) should claim, and the retroactive claim by Washington (one loss, beat Minnesota, No. 1 in one NCAA selector) is legit, too. 1959 : Another season with two of S&P+’s 10 best teams since WW2. Ole Miss was an epic touchdown away from at least sharing honors with Syracuse .

: Another season with two of S&P+’s 10 best teams since WW2. Ole Miss was an epic touchdown away from at least sharing honors with . 1958 : LSU . Iowa could claim a piece.

: . Iowa could claim a piece. 1957 : Auburn . Ohio State claims, based on a couple polls not ranking the Tigers due to NCAA stuff.

: . Ohio State claims, based on a couple polls not ranking the Tigers due to NCAA stuff. 1956 : Oklahoma .

: . 1955 : Oklahoma .

: . 1954 : Ohio State over fellow unbeaten UCLA, thanks to a much stronger schedule. The two couldn’t meet in one of the biggest Rose Bowls ever, thanks to the era’s dumb rule against a team playing in back-to-back years. The Bruins’ claim is fair.

: over fellow unbeaten UCLA, thanks to a much stronger schedule. The two couldn’t meet in one of the biggest Rose Bowls ever, thanks to the era’s dumb rule against a team playing in back-to-back years. The Bruins’ claim is fair. 1953 : Maryland took both major polls, then got shut out in its bowl against Oklahoma (OU should start claiming). 9-0-1 Notre Dame should loudly claim this year, with backup from lots of math and historians. S&P+ has these Irish as the fifth-best team of the ‘50s. Take it whether you want it or not, Notre Dame .

: Maryland took both major polls, then got shut out in its bowl against Oklahoma (OU should start claiming). 9-0-1 Notre Dame should loudly claim this year, with backup from lots of math and historians. S&P+ has these Irish as the fifth-best team of the ‘50s. Take it whether you want it or not, . 1952 : Michigan State went 9-0 and has the majority of selectors, while Georgia Tech beat 11 FBS-equivalent teams (plus Florida State, which wasn’t a thing yet). The Jackets beat four ranked teams to MSU’s three, and that’s counting MSU’s win over 4-3-2 Purdue as a ranked win. GT’s claim is legit.

: went 9-0 and has the majority of selectors, while Georgia Tech beat 11 FBS-equivalent teams (plus Florida State, which wasn’t a thing yet). The Jackets beat four ranked teams to MSU’s three, and that’s counting MSU’s win over 4-3-2 Purdue as a ranked win. GT’s claim is legit. 1951 : Tennessee claims, despite losing its bowl to unbeaten Maryland . Michigan State has a fair claim.

: Tennessee claims, despite losing its bowl to unbeaten . Michigan State has a fair claim. 1950: Oklahoma claims, but lost its bowl to Bear Bryant’s Kentucky, which also claims. Tennessee beat Kentucky, but lost to a Mississippi State that otherwise went 2-5 against FBS-equivalent teams. Shameless Princeton claims it, but the Ivy League was proto-FCS by that point. Oh, and OU played a tougher schedule than the SEC teams did. What a mess! Go with Tennessee, which beat AP No. 5 Texas in the Cotton.

World War II fallout in college football lasted until somewhere around here.

The service academies were hilariously powerful, as was Notre Dame, as many non-military schools gave up the sport for a while.

The United States isn’t in World War II yet

Back to normal!

1940 : Minnesota went undefeated against what might’ve been the country’s hardest schedule, including four final top-10 teams. Stanford’s claim is reasonable.

: went undefeated against what might’ve been the country’s hardest schedule, including four final top-10 teams. Stanford’s claim is reasonable. 1939 : Texas A&M . SRS and Sagarin rank undefeated Cornell No. 1.

: . SRS and Sagarin rank undefeated Cornell No. 1. 1938 : TCU won the AP. The Vols have most of the contemporary and retroactive computers, plus the CFRA. TCU has some historian favor of its own and SRS. Tennessee played a slightly tougher schedule, but both should keep claiming.

: TCU won the AP. The Vols have most of the contemporary and retroactive computers, plus the CFRA. TCU has some historian favor of its own and SRS. played a slightly tougher schedule, but both should keep claiming. 1937 : Pitt . Cal and Santa Clara (!) have cases.

: . Cal and Santa Clara (!) have cases. 1936: Minnesota. Pitt played more ranked teams and had more decisive wins over common opponents, but Minnesota’s loss was at No. 7 Northwestern, while Pitt lost to No. 14 Duquesne at home and tied No. 15 Fordham.

The era before the AP Poll

Total f***ing anarchy! There were people publishing title selections, and historians and math still go back into this era. But now we’re without the historical record of contemporary popular thinking.

1935 : Minnesota . Princeton claims it, because Princeton claims everything. SMU has statistical support, but lost the Rose by a touchdown.

: . Princeton claims it, because Princeton claims everything. SMU has statistical support, but lost the Rose by a touchdown. 1934 : Minnesota has most of the contemporary and retroactive selectors and had the year’s best win (at Pitt), though Alabama played two more games after the Gophers were done, including a win over previously unbeaten Stanford, and beat a couple teams better than any of the non-Pitt stuff on Minnesota’s schedule. Both claims are valid.

: has most of the contemporary and retroactive selectors and had the year’s best win (at Pitt), though Alabama played two more games after the Gophers were done, including a win over previously unbeaten Stanford, and beat a couple teams better than any of the non-Pitt stuff on Minnesota’s schedule. Both claims are valid. 1933 : Michigan . Princeton, as always, claims.

: . Princeton, as always, claims. 1932 : USC annihilated everything, including an unbeaten Pitt in the Rose, but Michigan has a valid claim. (Also, we’re into the era of teams giving up 0 points all year. Colgate did it against a horrendous schedule and has a title share from historian Parke Davis.)

: annihilated everything, including an unbeaten Pitt in the Rose, but Michigan has a valid claim. (Also, we’re into the era of teams giving up 0 points all year. Colgate did it against a horrendous schedule and has a title share from historian Parke Davis.) 1931 : USC .

: . 1930 . Notre Dame and Alabama were unbeaten monsters. The majority of humans and numbers side with Notre Dame ’s brutal schedule over Alabama’s greater dominance, with SRS considering these Irish an all-time great. Bama’s claim is sound.

. Notre Dame and Alabama were unbeaten monsters. The majority of humans and numbers side with ’s brutal schedule over Alabama’s greater dominance, with SRS considering these Irish an all-time great. Bama’s claim is sound. 1929 : Notre Dame . Pitt, Purdue, and Tulane have cases.

: . Pitt, Purdue, and Tulane have cases. 1928 : Georgia Tech .

: . 1927 : Georgia might’ve been the easy pick, if Georgia Tech hadn’t tanked for weeks just to ruin UGA. Texas A&M played a light schedule, but has a fair statistical claim. Yale’s schedule was brutal and included only a weird loss to UGA. Illinois remains the popular choice.

: Georgia might’ve been the easy pick, if Georgia Tech hadn’t tanked for weeks just to ruin UGA. Texas A&M played a light schedule, but has a fair statistical claim. Yale’s schedule was brutal and included only a weird loss to UGA. remains the popular choice. 1926 : Lafayette was unbeaten against a light schedule. Notre Dame had an ugly loss amid a tough schedule. Stanford nearly lost to an 0-5-1 non-college. Navy’s blemish was a tie with 7-1-1 Army, while Bama’s was a tie with Stanford in the Rose. Everybody should claim. Alabama has the historical majority and played one of the year’s toughest schedules.

: Lafayette was unbeaten against a light schedule. Notre Dame had an ugly loss amid a tough schedule. Stanford nearly lost to an 0-5-1 non-college. Navy’s blemish was a tie with 7-1-1 Army, while Bama’s was a tie with Stanford in the Rose. Everybody should claim. has the historical majority and played one of the year’s toughest schedules. 1925 : Bama’s Rose win is a thing of legend, with some calling it the first time a Southern team found national respect. (Nope. See 1917.) Vautravers makes an excellent case for unbeaten Dartmouth, though the far majority take Alabama .

: Bama’s Rose win is a thing of legend, with some calling it the first time a Southern team found national respect. (Nope. See 1917.) Vautravers makes an excellent case for unbeaten Dartmouth, though the far majority take . 1924 : Notre Dame .

: . 1923 : Illinois , though Cal, Cornell, Michigan, and Yale have cases.

: , though Cal, Cornell, Michigan, and Yale have cases. 1922 : Cornell and Iowa can claim, but most go with Princeton over Cal (narrowly).

: Cornell and Iowa can claim, but most go with over Cal (narrowly). 1921 : Cal has the majority of support. Cornell’s claim is fine, as would be one by Iowa.

: has the majority of support. Cornell’s claim is fine, as would be one by Iowa. 1920 : Cal , though a bunch of teams claim. VMI could, too!

: , though a bunch of teams claim. VMI could, too! 1919: Biggest mess ever? The CFRA’s only split title (Harvard and Illinois). Parke Davis and the NCF handed out three-way titles, roping in Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Vautravers splits it between Illinois and Penn State. SRS has Illinois over all those, but not No. 1 (Alabama). Sagarin has Centre No. 1. Nobody’s ever agreed on anything other than Illinois making the cut.

World War I fallout era

The less impactful World War, sports-wise.

1918 : Pitt went 4-1 and blamed its one-point loss to Cleveland Naval Reserve (one of several wartime all-star teams) on officiating. Michigan and others have claims.

: went 4-1 and blamed its one-point loss to Cleveland Naval Reserve (one of several wartime all-star teams) on officiating. Michigan and others have claims. 1917: Georgia Tech.

The United States isn’t in World War I

Back to normal!

1916 : Pitt . Colgate and Army can claim. Georgia Tech beat a hastily assembled team 222-0 and only suffered a tie.

: . Colgate and Army can claim. Georgia Tech beat a hastily assembled team 222-0 and only suffered a tie. 1915 : Cornell , though Oklahoma and Pitt have cases.

: , though Oklahoma and Pitt have cases. 1914 : Most pick Army , but Illinois was more dominant against what SRS judges to be a much tougher schedule. Texas annihilated a light schedule.

: Most pick , but Illinois was more dominant against what SRS judges to be a much tougher schedule. Texas annihilated a light schedule. 1913 : Harvard , though some go with Chicago. Auburn has another title it could claim, having gone unbeaten as No. 1 in Billingsley’s formula that factors margin of victory.

: , though some go with Chicago. Auburn has another title it could claim, having gone unbeaten as No. 1 in Billingsley’s formula that factors margin of victory. 1912 : Harvard . Penn State could claim, though.

: . Penn State could claim, though. 1911 : Princeton . Vautravers makes a nice argument for Carlisle Indian School (Jim Thorpe’s team), and SRS considers Minnesota by far the best of the contenders.

: . Vautravers makes a nice argument for Carlisle Indian School (Jim Thorpe’s team), and SRS considers Minnesota by far the best of the contenders. 1910 : Harvard .

: . 1909 : Yale .

: . 1908 : Penn , though some like Harvard. Unbeaten LSU could claim, thanks to a share of the NCF No. 1.

: , though some like Harvard. Unbeaten LSU could claim, thanks to a share of the NCF No. 1. 1907 : Yale .

: . 1906 : Numbers and historians are split on Princeton or Yale, who tied each other. I’ll break this tie. Yale was the only team to beat Harvard, while Princeton didn’t play Harvard.

: Numbers and historians are split on Princeton or Yale, who tied each other. I’ll break this tie. was the only team to beat Harvard, while Princeton didn’t play Harvard. 1905 : Chicago , though some take Yale.

: , though some take Yale. 1904 : Penn , but Michigan and Minnesota have cases.

: , but Michigan and Minnesota have cases. 1903 : Princeton , but Michigan has a fair claim.

: , but Michigan has a fair claim. 1902: Michigan.

Right before 1902, the number of teams roughly doubled to 70-something.

The game was rapidly expanding nationally even as it was desperately in need of becoming less violent. Enjoy these last couple non-Ivy champs coming up.

1901 : Some take Princeton, which dominated a tough schedule, but Michigan slaughtered its middling schedule by a 550-0 margin (not a misprint) and won the first-ever bowl.

: Some take Princeton, which dominated a tough schedule, but slaughtered its middling schedule by a 550-0 margin (not a misprint) and won the first-ever bowl. 1900 : John Heisman’s 6-0 Clemson might as well claim, though Yale won twice as many games in a more established region.

: John Heisman’s 6-0 Clemson might as well claim, though won twice as many games in a more established region. 1899 : Historians split between Harvard and Princeton. SRS favors Harvard and says the Crimson played the harder schedule; Princeton lost a game and struggled in two others. However, the people’s champ is Sewanee . The Tennessee Tigers went 12-0 and obliterated the South, including shutouts of Texas A&M, Texas, Tulane, LSU, and Ole Miss during a six-day road trip, maybe the greatest feat in football history. This is the only year in which I’m ignoring all selectors and stamping my own champ.

: Historians split between Harvard and Princeton. SRS favors Harvard and says the Crimson played the harder schedule; Princeton lost a game and struggled in two others. However, the people’s champ is . The Tennessee Tigers went 12-0 and obliterated the South, including shutouts of Texas A&M, Texas, Tulane, LSU, and Ole Miss during a six-day road trip, maybe the greatest feat in football history. This is the only year in which I’m ignoring all selectors and stamping my own champ. 1898 : Harvard .

: . 1897 : Penn , the last FBS-equivalent team until 2018 to go 15-0.

: , the last FBS-equivalent team until 2018 to go 15-0. 1896 : Princeton , though Lafayette has a case.

: , though Lafayette has a case. 1895 : Penn .

: . 1894 : Yale .

: . 1893 : Princeton .

: . 1892 : Yale . The last title won by Walter Camp, the adoptive father of football. Meanwhile, Heisman’s debut season: 7-0 at Oberlin, with two demolitions of Ohio State and a win over Michigan.

: . The last title won by Walter Camp, the adoptive father of football. Meanwhile, Heisman’s debut season: 7-0 at Oberlin, with two demolitions of Ohio State and a win over Michigan. 1891 : Yale .

: . 1890 : After reading the next 20 seasons, you’ll remember Harvard ’s name as an oasis.

: After reading the next 20 seasons, you’ll remember ’s name as an oasis. 1889 : Princeton .

: . 1888 : It’s Yale with the first 10-win season ever. Thirteen, actually.

: It’s with the first 10-win season ever. Thirteen, actually. 1887 : Yale .

: . 1886 : Yale , though Princeton has a case. Most historians take note of the circumstances in this de facto national championship, called early because of darkness. That meant a tie, despite Yale leading. Everyone met at a hotel to argue about it. “The great struggle of Thursday at Princeton accomplished nothing,” said the New York Times. Princeton offered a rematch. I’ll keep you posted.

: , though Princeton has a case. Most historians take note of the circumstances in this de facto national championship, called early because of darkness. That meant a tie, despite Yale leading. Everyone met at a hotel to argue about it. “The great struggle of Thursday at Princeton accomplished nothing,” said the New York Times. Princeton offered a rematch. I’ll keep you posted. 1885 : Princeton .

: . 1884 : Yale ’s the popular pick over the undefeated Princeton (they tied in a title game), thanks to much better scoring margins. Take note that Yale averaged 55 points a game this season ...

: ’s the popular pick over the undefeated Princeton (they tied in a title game), thanks to much better scoring margins. Take note that Yale averaged 55 points a game this season ... 1883 : ... after Yale averaged 60 points this season ...

: ... after averaged 60 points this season ... 1882 : ... after Yale averaged 6.5 points this season. This was when Camp really started messing with the sport’s scoring system. He’d make field goals worth four points and touchdowns worth two, plus four-point kicks. Scoring would keep evolving for 30 years.

: ... after averaged 6.5 points this season. This was when Camp really started messing with the sport’s scoring system. He’d make field goals worth four points and touchdowns worth two, plus four-point kicks. Scoring would keep evolving for 30 years. 1881: Yale has slightly more historian support and only one tied game, to Princeton’s two.

Now there are fewer than 10 teams, so things are really simple. Usually.

1880 : Princeton and Yale went 4-0, then tied in a de facto title game. Historians and math slightly favor Yale .

: Princeton and Yale went 4-0, then tied in a de facto title game. Historians and math slightly favor . 1879 : Princeton .

: . 1878 : Princeton .

: . 1877 : Princeton went 2-0-1. The Tigers tied Yale, which claims historian support, perhaps via winning more games, but [clears throat] 1877 Yale ain’t played nobody. Princeton beat two .500-plus teams, while Yale beat none. I’ve just applied College Football Playoff committee metrics to 1877. Thank you.

: went 2-0-1. The Tigers tied Yale, which claims historian support, perhaps via winning more games, but [clears throat] 1877 Yale ain’t played nobody. Princeton beat two .500-plus teams, while Yale beat none. I’ve just applied College Football Playoff committee metrics to 1877. Thank you. 1876 : Yale .

: . 1875 : The oldest title controversy! Princeton beat Columbia and eventual Division III school Stevens Tech, both at home. Harvard beat a Canadian pickup team twice (once in Montreal), won at Tufts, and won at Yale. (I’ve now listed both entire schedules.) Travel aside, Princeton was more dominant against a tougher list of teams.

: The oldest title controversy! Princeton beat Columbia and eventual Division III school Stevens Tech, both at home. Harvard beat a Canadian pickup team twice (once in Montreal), won at Tufts, and won at Yale. (I’ve now listed both entire schedules.) Travel aside, was more dominant against a tougher list of teams. 1874 : There’s a historian split, but Yale ’s win over Stevens was the only win by anyone over any team not named Columbia or Rutgers.

: There’s a historian split, but ’s win over Stevens was the only win by anyone over any team not named Columbia or Rutgers. 1873 : Princeton .

: . 1872: Princeton.

1871: No college football happened, other than Princeton’s scrimmages against a seminary. You can see all that practice paying off in the 1870s.

1870 : Princeton beat Rutgers. Rutgers beat Columbia. That was the season.

: beat Rutgers. Rutgers beat Columbia. That was the season. 1869: Foreshadowing the 2011 BCS, the Round 1 winner got shut out in the rematch. Princeton took the season’s total scoring differential, 12-6. So (most Rutgers statement of all time inbound) Rutgers doesn’t have a convincing claim to any titles despite at one point having won 100 percent of all football games ever.

Now it’s time to add all that together, awarding exactly one champ per season. Here is the “consensus” national championship count, pending 2018:

17: Yale

15: Princeton

11: Alabama, Notre Dame (including 1953, which ND has yet to claim despite being by far the best option)

7: USC

6: Oklahoma

5: Harvard, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska

4: Miami, Ohio State, Penn, Pitt

3: Army, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, LSU, Tennessee, Texas

2: Auburn, Cal, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State

1: Arkansas, BYU, Chicago, Cornell, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Sewanee (awarded by SB Nation as of right now), Syracuse, Texas A&M, Washington

Controversies settled, right? No? I doubt we’ll agree on every single year here, but I’ve showed all my work, so if you disagree with any of these counts, be sure to show yours in the comments as well.