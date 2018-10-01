Welcome back to THIS WEEK IN SCHADENFREUDE, your weekly boat ride down the Angry College Football Fan River. This week, we’ll check in with several furious fanbases in the wake of difficult Week 5 losses, starting in the only place that seems fitting.

Penn State (lost to Ohio State, 27-26)

At least two Penn State fans and a host of outsiders are onto a Deep (Penn) State plot to overthrow the Nittany Lions from within.

The Nittany Lions ran the ball on fourth-and-5 with the game on the line.

Here's what Penn State went with on 4th and 5 with the game on the line. pic.twitter.com/onhYZGP2RH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 30, 2018

It didn’t work. It was probably never going to work. What dark influences wrought it?

It starts with offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne:

RAHNES GOT TO GO! He’s colluding with Urban! SMH

And that theory finds Penn State backing here:

Conspiracy theory: Ricky is being paid by OSU — Camille (@camilloco) September 30, 2018

But it might go all the way to the top:

Penn state got out coach not only at end of game but that field hold in 3rd quarter would have been nice. I think the Its just like the old days in ncaa most votes from the west coast more money on east coast. Franklin got paid off look at his expressions after game none. — Lonnie Hughes (@LonnieH62911181) September 30, 2018

I feel like Penn State was paid off. Nobody in their right mind runs a draw, down by 1, with under 1:30 left in the game unless the money is right — Mr. Anglin (@NoToughGuy) September 30, 2018

Is it me or did @PennStateFball just throw the game? Someone got paid because Penn State forgot how to tackle and didn't know what to do on 4th down #OSUvsPSU — Andrew F Gilletti (@Andrew_Gilletti) September 30, 2018

I see why people say sports are rigged now. It’s not a single explanation James Franklin can give for running the ball on 4th&5 besides I was paid off. Ain’t never seen something so dumb. The only explanation is this game is rigged. #OSUvsPSU — Jaquame Hailey (@JaquameH) September 30, 2018

I’ll take this a step further.

See this fan here, who somewhat loudly but calmly told Franklin on his way off the field, “Fourth-and-five, you should’ve passed it, Coach. That’s a bad call?”

James Franklin did not appreciate some fans telling him he made a bad call at the end of the game https://t.co/rhZXCfU21b pic.twitter.com/MDWvtNJEgH — Penn State Football (@psufootball) September 30, 2018

Has anyone considered the possibility that Penn State hired crisis actors to stand in the front row and criticize Franklin for bad play-calling, prompting Franklin to look angry and devastated, diverting attention from the possibility that multiple high-level members of Penn State’s football administration intentionally rigged a game for Ohio State?

<earpiece buzzes>

You have not. OK.

You may remember that Ohio State fans came onto a similar plot last year.

Ohio State didn’t only beat Penn State on the field. The Buckeyes also outclassed PSU in stadium cell phone reception.

As this horror story lays plain:

My friends and I couldn’t even send a single text for most of the day. Would think there are tech solutions to help with big crowds, like mobile cell towers. My buddy said Ohio State has these mobile towers set up around the stadium on game days. Is Penn State just too cheap? It’s dangerous and unacceptable that people can’t even text! Not to mention embarrassing. Think us fans need to be more vocal to the PSU admin on this issue. Add beaver stadiums food to this rant...it’s disgusting.

A good overall summation of the fanbase’s feelings:

Mississippi State (lost to Florida, 13-6)

And thus lost to Dan Mullen, who crowd-surfed in the visiting locker room at a stadium he literally helped build, while cowbells sounded in the background:

This means Joe Moorhead is now 3-2 in Starkville. How’s he being received?

Let’s check out the website firejomo.com. This is the Home section:

This is the About section:

This is the “A Homepage Section” section:

This is the Blog section:

And this is the Contact section, if you’re interested in learning more:

Moorhead has already killed Mississippi State.

He must be fired and replaced by tight ends coach Mark Hudspeth:

Moorhead has managed to kill the entire momentum of a program that was by all accounts about to have a special year with the most talented roster in the programs history. He’s killed that momentum and the spirit of it’s fans in 5 games. We were told JoMo was special. So special in fact that it didn’t even take him a full year to kill a program and lose its entire fanbase. Hell, fire the mf’er tomorrow and put Hud in as interim H/C. I’m telling you now, the longer he stays the worse it’s going to get. The man literally has no clue and looks lost.

Hudspeth is coming off three consecutive years under .500 at UL Lafayette. Moorhead’s career winning percentage of .600 (through five games) is still better than Hudspeth’s .573, which came entirely in the Sun Belt. The Bulldogs have to pull the trigger now.

I admit it - Moorhead has killed my eternal optimism. And Fitz is my hometown boy. But we can’t win with him. And **** you Dan Mullen

Meanwhile, here’s how a Penn State fan at Black Shoe Diaries feels about Moorhead:

Joe Moorhead Just proves that Franklin is great at almost everything with the exception of end of game coaching – needs strong assistants – great recruiter

Tennessee (lost to Georgia, 38-12)

And in the process:

Checking in with our Vols friends is something of a weekly rite of passage around here. Let’s quickly take the temperature of the message boards at VolNation.com.

Why hasn’t Tennessee gotten enough good recruits to win?

Could academics be the culprit? From my understanding, there are academics requirements placed by NCAA and SEC, however UTK has additional requirements on top of that. Could the administration be potentially handicapping the football program in terms of recruiting? I keep reading that UTK consistently has record setting admissions to the school, obviously the football academics are less stringent than general student body.... however you also have to consider that academic side of this university has way too much pull on the athletic side. I am all for academics, but we are not Stanford /Duke, we are more similar to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, but our academics are clearly better than those schools. Perhaps there are some competitive disadvantage causing the somewhat downward trend on recruiting rankings?

Tennessee has work to do before it can compete with football-only schools like Vanderbilt.

Arkansas (lost to Texas A&M, 24-17)

It followed the script closely enough, though not exactly. This message boarder says:

Aggie game = Football. Arkansas Fans = Charlie Brown. Refs = Lucy That is what these A&M games remind me of. If I had any hair, these games would have turned it gray by now. The refs have won the last few games for Texas. Do you all remember the 2014 game(I think it was) Where Jonathan Williams had two incredible touchdowns taken away? One of those touchdowns would have iced the game, but Dan Skipper was called for tripping, way after the play, and it had nothing to do with the run or touchdown. It continues!

Why? It’s simple, someone notes:

A&M is infinitely more valuable to the SEC than UA. The SEC will protect that.

Louisville (lost to FSU, 28-24)

After having a 99 percent win probability, which was squandered when Bobby Petrino called for a pass on first-and-10 on the edge of the FSU red zone. It defied any explanation, including the weak one the head coach gave afterward. So, why’d he do it?

Is BP trying to get himself fired? His mistakes are those of either an inexperienced (no) or an un-interested (maybe) coach

Someone else wondered the same:

Is Bobby Tanking on purpose? No other explanation for play calling this year

Another opinion:

Please God fire Pertrino He is a dumb ass

I actually do not have any jokes here. I do wish these folks well during this time.