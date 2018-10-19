Oct. 19 is a special day in college football history, for this reason:

On this day in 1936: The first AP poll.

On October 19, 1936, we got the first AP Poll in college football history.

I know it’s fashionable to dislike the AP Poll, and Lord knows it has plenty of flaws. It lacks a consistent ranking methodology employed by every voter, it has regional biases, beat writers don’t get to watch a lot of the football games, it’s horribly #BIAS against your favorite team. It doesn’t even award a national title anymore.

All of that is true! Heck, most of that was true back in 1936 too. But it’s also the best, consistent ranking tool across all major swaths of college football history. It spans pre-World War II, pre-bowl alliance, pre-BCS, the whole thing, and gives us our best historical snapshot at exactly what the country thought of a particular time during that point in the season.

Here’s what that first poll looked like in full. It went to just 20 teams then:

1. Minnesota

2. Duke

3. Army

4. Northwestern

5. Purdue

6. USC

7. Notre Dame

8. Washington

9. Pitt

10. Yale

11. Duquesne

12. St.Mary’s

13. LSU

14. Texas A&M

15. Nebraska

16. Fordham

17. Holy Cross

18. Tulane

19. SMU

20. Marquette

The poll has a lot of familiar names that make sense in 2018.

College football has less class mobility than most fans would probably like. Programs like LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Notre Dame and Washington wouldn’t be out of place in an AP Poll today, and other elite programs, like Ohio State and Alabama, would find themselves in the poll over the course of the season. Heck, Alabama would finish 4th that season, with an 8-0-1 record. This sport really doesn’t change that much.

But also, some of these teams are hilarious.

Minnesota has been mostly an afterthought in college football for the last few decades, but in the late 1930s, the Gophers were an absolute powerhouse, as was Army. (Minnesota would go on to finish the season at No. 1, too.)

Northwestern, one of the historically worst college football programs, spent three weeks as the top ranked team in the country. And several programs that don’t even compete at the top level of football anymore were still excellent in 1936, like Fordham and Sant Mary’s.

Several private schools dropped football altogether after World War II and the start of two-platoon football, as operating costs skyrocketed.

Also, let us not forget that Notre Dame, ranked seventh in this poll, would then immediately lose to Pitt. Yeah, Pitt was even doing this back then.

What happened to everybody else?

It wouldn’t be the first poll without the first wildly overrated teams, right? After a 3-0 start to earn a No. 6 ranking, USC would win just one more game on the season to finish a disappointing 4-2-3. Purdue, Army and Tulane also started in the top 10 and finished unranked. And Santa Clara went undefeated, got only a single first-place vote, and finished sixth, proving that the BIG AP POLL was already disrespecting mid-majors. Disgraceful.

The poll also shows that college football had finally begun to be a truly national game by 1936.

College football was born out of the northeast (ask a Rutgers fan if you forget), and while it quickly spread all over the country, the “establishment” was very much concentrated in that part of the country. Ivy League schools ran the rules committee, dominated the All-American lists, and were considered to play a superior brand of football, even as excellent teams quickly popped up at Michigan, Chicago, Georgia Tech, and elsewhere.

But here by the 1930s, we have a Midwestern team as the top ranked program in the country, followed by a southern institution. And while an Ivy Leaguer did win the Heisman that year (Larry Kelley of Yale), and Yale and Dartmouth did enjoy high AP rankings, no Northeastern school would finish in the top five, and schools from the Deep South, West, Great Plains, and Midwest were all represented.

Was this perfect? Hell no. Nothing in our beautiful, stupid sport is perfect.

But I’m glad we had it, and honestly, I kinda wish we had preseason polls back then too (those didn’t come until 1950), so we could get an even better historical look at who was fantastically overrated.

Having the Playoff is awesome, but we didn’t have one of those back in the late 1930s. We had this poll. And we still have it. I, for one, am glad we still do.