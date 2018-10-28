Each week, I update a board of projected winners for every FBS game, tally up records, and guess what the Playoff committee and bowl committees would do with the results. Things get closer and closer to eventual accuracy as Selection Sunday nears, but more importantly, it’s some weekly fun!

Below, projections for all 40 2018 bowl games. A lot of these will change dramatically over the next month, so if you don’t like where your team is listed, I bet a few wins on the field will change things!

First, the College Football Playoff

Cotton (Arlington, TX): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Orange (Miami): No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Michigan

Championship (Santa Clara, CA): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson

Holding steady for the third week in a row!

Alabama and Clemson look somewhat likely to cruise all the way from Tuesday through December as the CFP top two, as difficult as that is even for elites. (I’m openly trying to jinx our way into a visit from Lord Chaos.) Notre Dame has little excuse to miss the Playoff at this point. And right now, your best bet for the other spot is either Oklahoma or the Michigan-Ohio State winner.

This brings us back to a familiar question: why predict Michigan will rank ahead of Notre Dame in December, considering the Irish won in September?

Well, the committee doesn’t use head to head as the only deciding factor between two teams. It lists it as one of several criteria it uses if it thinks teams are otherwise equal. The committee could decide Michigan’s just straight up better on the year than Notre Dame. It could also include the other criteria: strength of schedule, conference titles, and common opponents. The overall edge from that group would go to Michigan as well.

It’s just a considered guess, though.

Next: the rest of the New Year’s Six

Sugar (New Orleans): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Rose (Pasadena, CA): Ohio State vs. Washington State

Peach (Atlanta): LSU vs. Penn State

Fiesta (Glendale, AZ): Kentucky vs. UCF

The only change here this week before the rankings: Penn State takes Iowa’s spot. I had that game down as basically a NY6 play-in. A 9-3 Penn State would be a bubble team for sure, but how many 10-2 teams do you see out here? West Virginia maybe. Utah maybe.

Hadn’t really expected to stick with Wazzu in the Rose for more than a week, but let it ride!

UCF’s NY6 chances hold steady, but Houston in the AAC title game is looking more and more threatening.

After the rankings came out, I swapped Kentucky in for Florida. The Gators were a bit lower than I anticipated.

And now, everything else

Citrus (Orlando): Iowa vs. Florida

Outback (Tampa): Michigan State vs. Texas A&M

Gator (Jacksonville): Purdue vs. Tennessee

Holiday (San Diego): Wisconsin vs. Washington

Liberty (Memphis): Oklahoma State vs. Memphis*

Military (Annapolis, MD): Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech

Sun (El Paso): Miami vs. Colorado

Belk (Charlotte): Virginia vs. Auburn

Alamo (San Antonio): Texas vs. Utah

Arizona (Tucson): San Diego State vs. UL Lafayette

Camping World (Orlando): NC State vs. West Virginia

Music City (Nashville): Boston College vs. Mississippi State

Texas (Houston): Texas Tech vs. Missouri

Pinstripe (New York City): Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Independence (Shreveport, LA): Duke vs. MTSU*

Cheez-It (Phoenix): Iowa State vs. Arizona State

Quick Lane (Detroit): Wake Forest vs. WMU*

SERVPRO (Dallas): Cal vs. North Texas

Redbox (Santa Clara, CA): Northwestern vs. Oregon

Hawaii: Stanford* vs. Hawaii

Dollar General (Mobile): Akron vs. Georgia Southern

Armed Forces (Fort Worth): Army* vs. Baylor

Birmingham: Houston vs. Buffalo*

Potato (Boise): Toledo vs. Boise State

Bahamas: NIU vs. ... uhh, I ran out of teams. A 5-7 Air Force, via NCAA APR stuff? Sure.

Gasparilla (Tampa): USF vs. Virginia Tech

Frisco (TX): Nevada* vs. Ohio

Boca Raton: Temple vs. UAB

New Orleans: Louisiana Tech vs. Troy

Camellia (Montgomery, AL): EMU vs. Appalachian State

Las Vegas: Fresno State vs. USC

Cure (Orlando): FIU* vs. Arkansas State

New Mexico (Albuquerque): Marshall vs. Utah State

* = Taking another conference’s unfilled bid. I’m getting a little creative with a couple of those for now — for example, Buffalo way up in the Birmingham Bowl. Since so many non-power games are owned by ESPN, it’s feasible for the network to play matchmaker across usual conference ties on Selection Sunday. Since the MAC champ usually wins up in Alabama anyway, why not upgrade that game?

Yes, South Carolina fans, I saw you beat Tennessee. Your remaining schedule is harder than theirs. Could the Gamecocks reschedule a game the day before Selection Sunday, just to get to six, though? Could! Or they could pull a road upset.

As always, remember bowl bids are not strictly based on merit. A few conferences have rules that prevent bowls from taking teams with clearly lesser records over more deserving teams, but bowls mostly care about butts in seats. If you beat a bigger program that’s closer to a bowl both of you want, you’re not guaranteed to get it.