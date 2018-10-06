Uh, what was this Oklahoma player grabbing at, exactly?

About midway through the third quarter of No. 19 Texas’ win over No. 10 Oklahoma, Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager recovered a Kyler Murray fumble deep in Sooner territory to give his team the ball back right at about OU’s 23-yard line.

Right as he fell on the fumble though, it looked as if OU fullback Carson Meier grabbed at, uh, something, between Hager’s legs:

Presumably, the ref here either didn’t see it, or just thought Meier was going for the football. He kind of was, in a way, and perhaps could’ve been intending to raise Hager up off the football, or something?

But fans had their theories immediately:

So an OU player really grabbed Hager by the jewels not surprised — ⚜️ (@FMedua365) October 7, 2018

Anyone have the hager clip about his nuts getting grabbed? — Nathan Gunderson (@GundersonNathan) October 6, 2018

Holy smokes! #45 from OU just grabbed Hager by the balls. Omg #HookEm — Farrah2211 (@farrah2211) October 6, 2018

Believe it or not, this kind of thing happens every now and then. A far more obvious example was in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State, when Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was seen grabbing somewhere in between former Buckeye H-back Curtis Samuel’s legs:

After the game, Wilkins apologized for “being silly.”

Christian Wilkins says he's sorry for the... um... extracurriculars w/Curtis Samuel.... pic.twitter.com/JAnNdrCWpX — A David Hale joint (@DavidHaleESPN) January 1, 2017

During the following week leading up to the Bama-Clemson national title game, former Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson, was asked about the grab incident — just say he wasn’t too enthusiastic about this happening to him.

Alabama LT Cam Robinson on Clemson players being touchy-feely: "They better not try me like that. That's all I got to say." — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) January 5, 2017

Yikes!

Maybe there’s a good football explanation for whatever was happening in Oklahoma-Texas, but it’s still uncomfortable to watch.