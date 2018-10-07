Each year of the College Football Playoff so far, one huge storyline has been: which Power 5 conference will be left out? Well, for the second year in a row, it’s highly possible the answer is two of them. And I think you already know which two are in the most trouble.

Each week, I update a board of projected winners for every FBS game, tally up records, and guess what the Playoff committee and bowl committees would do with the results. Things get closer and closer to eventual accuracy as Selection Sunday nears, but more importantly, it’s some weekly fun!

Below, projections for all 40 2018 bowl games. A lot of these will change dramatically over the next two months, so if you don’t like where your team is listed, I bet a few wins on the field will change things!

First, the College Football Playoff

Championship (Santa Clara, CA): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Clemson

Cotton (Arlington, TX): No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Orange (Miami): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

First, who’s out?

The Pac-12 clearly lacked elite teams even before Washington beat winless UCLA by only a touchdown and Stanford getting rocked by Utah. A Washington loss at Oregon next week — great scheduling by the Pac-12 — would juuust about eliminate the conference. (I’m aware Colorado’s unbeaten.) Making matters even worse: UW’s loss is to Auburn, which might be the SEC’s, like, sixth best team. So why not just take a second SEC team, if it comes down to it?

And I had the Big 12 missing the Playoff even before Oklahoma lost to Texas. West Virginia’s unbeaten, but could the ‘Eers beat the Sooners in back-to-back games, thanks to the Big 12’s weird title game setup? Could Texas beat OU again, perhaps without a plus-3 turnover differential this time around? Can Oklahoma’s horrible defense win out? I’m betting against all that.

I say all that to say the top four teams remain the same as last week. OSU hasn’t looked incredible, but making it through that schedule with one loss could merit No. 2 regardless. Clemson and Notre Dame can breeze in, provided they stay healthy and focused.

Next: the rest of the New Year’s Six

Sugar (New Orleans): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Rose (Pasadena, CA): Penn State vs. Washington

Peach (Atlanta): Miami vs. Michigan

Fiesta (Glendale, AZ): UCF vs. West Virginia

In this year’s rotation, most of these will be based on conference auto-bids, and then we’ll likely see whether the MWC or AAC champ takes the non-power spot. Due to geography, that’ll likely determine whether the G5 team goes to the Fiesta or Peach.

The Sugar, Rose and Peach stay the same as last week (for now), while the new Fiesta is DRUGS. UCF has to be considered the clear favorite to be the highest-ranked non-power champ, though it’s far from a done deal (duh). And I like WVU’s chances of finishing 10-2.

And now, everything else

Citrus (Orlando): Wisconsin vs. Florida

Outback (Tampa): Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Gator (Jacksonville): Minnesota vs. LSU

Holiday (San Diego): Iowa vs. Utah

Liberty (Memphis): Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Military (Annapolis, MD): Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech

Sun (El Paso): Boston College vs. Colorado

Belk (Charlotte): Duke vs. Auburn

Alamo (San Antonio): Texas vs. Oregon

Arizona (Tucson): Wyoming vs. Coastal Carolina

Camping World (Orlando): NC State vs. TCU

Music City (Nashville): Virginia Tech vs. Mississippi State

Texas (Houston): Texas Tech vs. Missouri

Pinstripe (New York City): Syracuse vs. Indiana

Independence (Shreveport, LA): Army* vs. Cal*

Cheez-It (Phoenix): Iowa State vs. Arizona State

Quick Lane (Detroit): BYU* vs. WMU*

SERVPRO (Dallas): Washington State* vs. North Texas

Redbox (Santa Clara, CA): Fresno State* vs. USC

Hawaii: Southern Miss vs. Hawaii

Dollar General (Mobile): Ohio vs. Arkansas State

Armed Forces (Fort Worth): Houston vs. Baylor

Birmingham: Memphis vs. South Carolina

Potato (Boise): NIU vs. Boise State

Bahamas: MTSU vs. Buffalo

Gasparilla (Tampa): USF vs. Virginia

Frisco (TX): Tulane vs. Toledo

Boca Raton: Navy vs. FAU

New Orleans: Louisiana Tech vs. Troy

Camellia (Montgomery, AL): EMU vs. Appalachian State

Las Vegas: Utah State vs. Stanford

Cure (Orlando): Temple vs. Georgia Southern

New Mexico (Albuquerque): UAB vs. San Diego State

* = Taking another conference’s unfilled bid.

As always, remember bowl bids are not strictly based on merit. A few conferences have rules that prevent bowls from taking teams with clearly lesser records over more deserving teams, but bowls mostly care about butts in seats. If you beat a bigger program that’s closer to a bowl both of you want, you’re not guaranteed to get it.

The teams I couldn’t quite find spots for this week: FIU, Marshall, and UNLV. Apologies to all.