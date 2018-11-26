Young coaches at both the pro and college levels have showed how big a deal it can be to have vibrant leadership.

But recently, the pendulum has swung in the other direction.

For 2018, Arizona State hired a 63-year-old Herm Edwards, a year after FIU hired a then-65 Butch Davis. Now Kansas hired a 65-year-old Les Miles, and North Carolina reportedly hired a 67-year-old Mack Brown. All of them had previously spent some time out of coaching and working in the media, and Edwards hadn’t coached since 2008 or in college since 1989.

Well, Edwards and Davis just made bowl games anyway. Meanwhile, 67-year-old Nick Saban might have his best team yet. This might just be the return of the old guys in college football.

If the new wave is to get older at head coach, let me pose some suggestions.

All of those guys are in their golden years, and at least had either NFL experience or ties to the region or the program in some way. They were also all on the shelf. So let’s try to find some similar fits.

Texas Tech: It’s unclear whether the Red Raiders want to stay in an air raid direction, but if they do, they could do much worse than former interim head coach Ruffin McNeill, who’d actually coach some defense as well. He just turned 60.

Tennessee: The Vols reportedly have an offensive coordinator opening (Tyson Helton to Western Kentucky). Maybe the Vols should just look in house for this one. Former offensive coordinator and longtime head coach Phil Fulmer is back as athletic director. Perhaps he’d want to be even more actively involved again?

Louisville: Two words: Howard. Schnellenberger.

UMass: The Minutemen showed an openness to bring back a head coach from their FCS days when Mark Whipple took over the program in 2014. Now that he’s gone, look to Michigan for his successor. The 63-year-old Don Brown’s replaced Whipple at UMass before. And then they can just hire Whipple a third time later on, once he’s 65 or so.

Texas State: The Bobcats went the former Texas A&M head coach route when Dennis Franchione helped the program in its initial run. Should they want to go down that road again:

[shouting from recliner] Honey, where’d you put our typewriter?



[whispers to self] I’ve got a resume to update. pic.twitter.com/AS80KB3VQ7 — George Jones (@Georgejones04) November 26, 2018

You might remember the 74-year-old Jackie Sherrill as Mississippi State’s head coach in the 1990s, but before that, he had a six-year stint in College Station. In-state experience! Go gig ‘em, Bobcats.

Georgia Tech: After 61-year-old Paul Johnson decided to step down, the program’s at an inflection point. While this guy is only 56, at least he’d bring the offensive philosophies of a much older man man:

Chargers’ OC Ken Whisenhunt is interviewing this weekend for the Georgia Tech HC job, per league sources.



Whisenhunt attended Georgia Tech, which would like to hire someone with NFL experience connected to the school, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2018

Ohio State: Certainly not open now, but Urban Meyer’s health and mishandling of the Zach Smith situation have many people questioning whether his tenure in Columbus will end soon. A 65-year-old Jim Tressel is right down the road as president of Youngstown State. The Buckeyes already plucked him from Youngstown once before.

Tattoo-gate got him fired in Columbus, but upon further reflection, perhaps hiding information that players were making money on the side was the progressive thing to do.

Kansas State: 79-year-old Bill Snyder’s still the coach for now. Just keep that rolling.

Charlotte: North Carolina just showed you can bring back a sexagenarian. The 49ers should top them with an octogenarian.

Think of a guy who knows both South and North Carolina intimately (vital for recruiting). Think of a guy who's had success there too. Think of a guy who has the highest win percentage at NC State since World War I.

Think of 81-year-old Lou Holtz. He doesn’t have a real captive audience these days anyway.

Bowling Green: An Ohio Man with NFL experience would lend familiarity and credibility. A 77-year-old Jerry Glanville can’t stay in the CFL forever.

Maryland: Just run it back with 71-year-old Ralph Friedgen, still the last coach to take the program to a major bowl game (Orange in 2001, Peach in 2002). His last season in Maryland wasn’t even bad. Terps fans would take 9-4 in a heartbeat now.

Colorado: The Buffs need a guy who understands the terrain out west and what it’s like to coach in this time zone. Consider a guy who’s had experience at a program like Boise State. I know just the 61-year-old for that.