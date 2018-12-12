Kansas State fans are amazingly angry, and we’ve got bowls to discuss. Let’s podcast!
Topics:
- Kansas State: the only fan base in the country more insecure than Missouri’s
- Chris Klieman says his name incorrectly
- Utah State boosters got their way
- There’s more progressive thought at the NFL level and more regressive thought at the college level
- Assistant coach hire reviews! Kliff Kingsbury! Phil Longo! Jay Johnson! Chip Lindsey! Kenny Dillingham!
- What the hell are you doing, Bowling Green?
- BOWL (AND LOWER-LEVEL PLAYOFFS) TASTING MENU! UL-Tulane! North Texas-Utah State! Georgia Southern! App! Ohio-SDSU is underrated! Our bowl watchability rankings are positively infuriating!
