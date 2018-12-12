 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PODCAST AIN’T PLAYED NOBODY: Boosters are just angry message boarders with money

Kansas State fans are bafflingly angry, Utah State boosters got their way, and LET’S PREVIEW SOME BOWLS.

By Bill Connelly
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas State fans are amazingly angry, and we’ve got bowls to discuss. Let’s podcast!

Topics:

  • Kansas State: the only fan base in the country more insecure than Missouri’s
  • Chris Klieman says his name incorrectly
  • Utah State boosters got their way
  • There’s more progressive thought at the NFL level and more regressive thought at the college level
  • Assistant coach hire reviews! Kliff Kingsbury! Phil Longo! Jay Johnson! Chip Lindsey! Kenny Dillingham!
  • What the hell are you doing, Bowling Green?
  • BOWL (AND LOWER-LEVEL PLAYOFFS) TASTING MENU! UL-Tulane! North Texas-Utah State! Georgia Southern! App! Ohio-SDSU is underrated! Our bowl watchability rankings are positively infuriating!

