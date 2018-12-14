The FCS whittled its field for 2018’s national championship down to four teams; North Dakota State, Eastern Washington, South Dakota State, and huh, would you look at that, Maine.

Friday night, No. 1 seed and six-time national champion the Bison ran over rival SDSU in the Fargodome, 44-21, to book their basically annual trip to Frisco, Texas in January. That’s seven trips in eight years now, with a win each time they’ve gone.

Saturday, we’ll find out whether Eastern Washington — the last team to win an FCS title before NDSU’s run began — or relative upstart Maine will be the latest team to try and stop the undefeated Bison.

Maine upset second-seeded Weber State last week to crash the final four of college football’s real playoff, marking just the first time in program history they’ve advanced to the FCS semifinals. Saturday will mark a second-straight taxing road trip for the CAA champions; after spending last weekend in Ogden, Utah, the Black Bears will make another trans-continental trip when they kick off their semifinal berth on the blood red field in Cheney, Washington.

The other drama afoot here: NDSU head coach Chris Klieman is also in the middle of taking the Kansas State job. Claiming a fourth national title as head coach would add to his FBS recruiting pitch, even if it’ll be tricky to do two jobs at once until January 5.

FCS Playoffs schedule

Maine vs. Eastern Washington

Time : Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. ET Location : Roos Field, Cheney, WA

: Roos Field, Cheney, WA TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming: WatchESPN

2018 FCS Playoff bracket