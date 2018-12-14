FCS playoffs 2018: Time, TV schedule, and live stream info for semifinals

The FCS has whittled its field for 2018’s national championship down to four teams; North Dakota State, Eastern Washington, South Dakota State, and huh, would you look at that, Maine.

Maine upset second-seeded Weber State last week to crash the final four of college football’s real playoff, marking just the first time in program history they’ve advanced to the FCS semifinals. Saturday will mark a second-straight taxing road trip for the CAA champions; after spending last weekend in Ogden, Utah, the Black Bears will make another trans-continental trip when they kick off their semifinal berth in Cheney, Washington.

They’re joined by a handful of old standbys. North Dakota State is seeking its seventh national title of the past eight years. Missouri Valley Conference rival South Dakota State could meet the Bison in the national championship game, more than a year after dealing NDSU its most recent defeat. Eastern Washington is in the semifinals for the fifth time since 2010.

While Maine may be the FCS playoffs’ feel good story, the biggest question surrounding the remaining field is whether anyone can topple North Dakota State. The Bison have rolled through 2018 after taking home 2017’s national title, running out to a perfect 13-0 record. The only team they didn’t beat by double digits this fall is the one they’ll face Saturday — the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The semifinal matchups kick off Friday at the Fargodome for the showdown between the two Dakota rivals. The semis then wrap up Saturday afternoon in Cheney when Eastern Washington hosts Maine.

FCS Playoffs schedule

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

Time : Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. ET Location : Fargodome, Fargo, ND

: Fargodome, Fargo, ND TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming: WatchESPN

Maine vs. Eastern Washington

Time : Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. ET Location : Roos Field, Cheney, WA

: Roos Field, Cheney, WA TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming: WatchESPN

2018 FCS Playoff bracket