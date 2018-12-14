The FCS whittled its field for 2018’s national championship down to four teams; North Dakota State, Eastern Washington, South Dakota State, and huh, would you look at that, Maine.

Friday night, No. 1 seed and six-time national champion the Bison ran over rival SDSU in the Fargodome, 44-21, to book their basically annual trip to Frisco, Texas on January 5. That’s seven trips in eight years now, with a win each time they’ve gone.

Saturday, No. 3 seed Eastern Washington rocked the team that knocked out No. 2 Weber State. EWU pounded Maine, 50-19, setting up a battle between the current dynasty and the last team to win the FCS before NDSU got rolling.

Per the Sagarin ratings, the top three teams in FCS before the tournament began were the Bison, SDSU, and EWU. The NCAA-favored SRS system ranked the Eagles No. 2 among the teams in the field.

Though undefeated North Dakota State appears poised to complete what’d be among the greatest FCS seasons ever, Eastern Washington should present a solid challenge, at least on one side of the ball.

EWU’s only losses were at 10-2 Washington State — NDSU didn’t happen to play any FBS teams this year, though it’s proved itself plenty in previous years — and a close one at Weber.

EWU head coach Aaron Best’s Eagles lost longtime star QB Gage Gubrud to injury early in the year, but sophomore Eric Barriere has played brilliantly in relief, throwing seven TDs against Maine. The Big Sky’s Eagles, always known for offense, ranked No. 3 in the country in yards per play.

Stack that up against NDSU’s defense, which ranked No. 9 in yards allowed, and you’ve got a matchup to build an FCS title game around.

(The big reason NDSU will be favored by double digits: QB Easton Stick’s Bison offense is significantly better than EWU’s defense. But we should get at least half of a really good title game!)

Also keeping an eye on things: Kansas State fans.

NDSU head coach Chris Klieman, replacing Bill Snyder at K-State, is trying to win his fourth national title on his way to FBS.