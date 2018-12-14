The 2018 Stagg Bowl live blog

No. 1 Mount Union and No. 2. Mary Hardin-Baylor are playing for the Division III national championship in Friday night’s Stagg Bowl in Shenandoah, Texas.

It’s a rematch of last year’s title game, as they’re again the last two teams standing in the 32-team DIII postseason field. The Purple Raiders beat Johns Hopkins in a national semifinal to get here. The Crusaders beat Wisconsin-Whitewater — which has played against Mount Union in a bunch of Stagg Bowls this century — to punch their own ticket. Both are 14-0.

You can watch or stream the game on ESPNU. We’ll update this post with scores, highlights, and observations below.

Fourth quarter

UMHB 24, UMU 13, 9:46 left

16 yard TD strike to K.J. Miller. Mount Union brought a big time blitz, didn't get home, and nobody picked up Miller. UMHB goes ahead 24-13 with 9:46 to play in #StaggBowlXLVI #d3fb — D3football.com (@d3football) December 15, 2018

The Purple Raiders are in trouble.

UMHB 17, UMU 13

A huge third-and-10 conversion for UMHB: Jase Hammack rolled out and found Jonel Reed for 12 yards up to the Mount Union 43. The Cru are driving for insurance points.

End of the third quarter: Mary Hardin-Baylor 17, Mount Union 13

Mount Union punted for a touchback as the quarter expired. The Cru are 15 minutes from the title, and they’ll have the ball at their own 25 with a 4-point lead.

UMHB 17, UMU 13

UMHB 14, UMU 13

The Cru trailed for most of the first half before getting a late touchdown. They deferred after winning the coin toss, so they have the ball now to start the second half, with a 1-point lead. And they’re across midfield thanks to a personal foul against the Purple Raiders on the first play of the drive. This is a great opportunity for Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Halftime: Mary Hardin-Baylor 14, Mount Union 13

UMHB 14, UMU 13

UMU 13, UMHB 7

Mount Union just had a 54-yard field goal blocked. Good field position coming for UMHB.

UMU 13, UMHB 7

The Mary Hardin-Baylor defense came up with a big stop when Mount Union could’ve taken a 13-point lead. The Cru have the ball back (though they’re hemmed in pretty deep) after forcing a punt. Six minutes left in the half.

UMU 13, UMHB 7

The Cru went three-and-out after giving up a field goal, and now Mount Union has good field position (its own 37) and a chance to take its biggest lead of the night.

UMU 13, UMHB 7

Mount Union drives down the field, but UMHB manages to lock things down in the red zone. The Purple Raiders hit a 22-yard field goal.



No. 1 Mount Union 13, No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor 7 | 2ND: 10:01 #StaggBowlXLVI — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) December 15, 2018

End first quarter: Mount Union 10, Mary Hardin-Baylor 7

The Purple Raiders scored the first 10, but the Cru got themselves back into things with a quick touchdown near the end of the quarter. Mount Union’s driving again, though, after a 23-yard run on a fourth-and-9 fake punt pushed it across midfield.

UMU 10, UMHB 7

Touchdown, Crusaders. Jase Hammack threw a fade down the left sideline to a single-covered T.J. Josey, who tracked the ball and scored a 36-yard TD.

UMU 10, UMHB 0

Important update:

we've got a HORNS DOWN in the Division III championship pic.twitter.com/ke0T9IusMe — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 15, 2018

It really should be a universal thing.

Meanwhile, UMHB’s Jase Hammack just found K.J. Miller for 28 yards to the Mount Union 33.

UMU 10, UMHB 0

Touchdown, Purple Raiders. Quarterback D’Angelo Fulford scored on an option keeper from a yard out, capping a 23-yard drive after a Cru turnover.

UMU 3, UMHB 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Jase Hammack just fumbled the ball away to Mount Union, which now gets to start inside the Cru’s 25. Can’t have that!

UMU 3, UMHB 0

The Purple Raiders lead after a 41-yard field goal by Cory Barnett. It’s been a reasonably slow start for the two highest-scoring offenses in DIII (Mary Hardin-Baylor at 55.5 points per game, Mount Union at 51.1), and the only difference so far is that UMHB missed its field goal and UMU made its own. You’d think the offense would pick up a bit.

6:10 left in the first quarter.

UMHB 0, UMU 0

UMHB’s Anthony Avila missed a 37-yard field goal. The Cru took over at Mount Union’s 43 after a bad punt and didn’t get anything out of it.

UMHB 0, UMU 0

A hell of a good start for UMHB. The Cru forced a three-and-out, and Mount Union’s ensuing punt went nowhere.

UMHB 0, UMU 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor won the coin toss and deferred. Mount Union starts at its own 25.

Game preview by Christian D’Andrea

Mary Hardin-Baylor robbed the world of another epic showdown between Mount Union and Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Stagg Bowl. Now the question is whether the undefeated Crusaders have enough left in the tank to earn their second NCAA title in three seasons when they face Mount Union with a national championship on the line Saturday.

The Crusaders have been outright dominant in 2018’s regular season, tearing up Texas’s D-III schools with reckless abandon to establish their top-two bonafides for pollsters across the nation.

That earth-shaking offense cast an intimidating shadow over the Division III playoff field, but if there’s one team built to shed light on Mary Hardin-Baylor’s weaknesses, it’s the always-powerful Purple Raiders. Mount Union is also 14-0 this fall, counting three shutouts and 10 games in which they held opponents to two touchdowns or fewer among those wins.

Mount Union will also carry a mental edge into Friday’s matchup; the Raiders shut out the Crusaders in last year’s Stagg Bowl, earning their 13th national title in a 12-0 nailbiter that re-established UMU as Division III’s top program. That left Mary Hardin-Baylor aching for revenge — and their dynamic run-pass duo of tailback Markeith Miller and quarterback Jase Hammack are capable of delivering an emphatic win Friday night in Shenandoah, Texas.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. ET Location : Woodforest Bank Stadium, Shenandoah, TX

: Woodforest Bank Stadium, Shenandoah, TX TV : ESPNU

: ESPNU Streaming: WatchESPN

Division III Bracket