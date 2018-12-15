Celebration Bowl 2018 live stream: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off against the Alcorn State Braves in the 2018 Celebration Bowl on Saturday, and the game gets strong billing on ABC beginning at 12 noon (with live streaming available via WatchESPN).

The Celebration Bowl pits the winner of the MEAC conference and SWAC conference against each other in a championship game. For the Aggies, this is their third trip to the Celebration bowl in the event’s four-year history, having won both of their previous trips in 2015 and 2017.

Alcorn State has held opponents without a touchdown four times this season, and they went 8-1 in the SWAC. Head coach Fred McNair earned coach of the year honors for the conference, leading his team to a 9-3 record along with quarterback Noah Johnson, who had 2,079 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air, with another 960 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground.

For North Carolina, it will be all about a couple players, namely defensive lineman Darryl Johnson Jr., who has 10.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss and running back Marquell Cartright.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Saturday.

Time, TV, and streaming info