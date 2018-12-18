This is the 21st year FBS football’s had a formal championship structure with at least two teams, and for all 21 of those seasons, we as college football fans have worked ourselves into a frenzy about how unfair or broken or ridiculous that structure is.

It’s not like this in other sports, at least not to this extent. You might argue the first round of the NBA playoffs should go back to best of five or the NFL should add more wild card spots, but no one’s furious enough to rally against certain teams being left out.

College football fans just want a playoff that rewards the most deserving teams and won’t leave us constantly fighting about who deserved a spot! How hard can that be?

Well, I’m here with bad news: it’s impossible.

Here are 11 different playoff models and real-life examples of how they will inevitably lead us back to complaining that they’re not working.

TWO TEAMS (the BCS model)

The structure: The two best teams play each other for the national title.

The scenario that breaks it: 2018, when you’d have to leave out either undefeated Alabama, Clemson, or Notre Dame and be doomed to endless debates about strength of schedule and conference championships and Two Of You Got To Play Pitt.

FOUR TEAMS (the current Playoff)

The structure: The four best teams play semifinal games, and the winners advance to play for the national title.

The scenario that breaks it: Let’s take 2013, the last year of the BCS. Florida State gets in as an undefeated Power 5 conference champ. Auburn and Michigan State join as one-loss champions of the SEC and Big Ten. Your fourth spot can now go to:

One-loss Baylor, winner of the Big 12 (but didn’t play a conference title game)

One-loss Alabama (lost to Auburn and missed the SEC title game)

One-loss Ohio State (undefeated until falling to Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship)

Two-loss Stanford, Pac-12 Championship winner (with both losses close and on the road)

Have fun!

SIX TEAMS, CHAMPIONS GUARANTEED SPOTS

The structure: Every Power 5 conference champ automatically gets in, and one at-large bid completes the pool. The bottom four teams play each other in the first round, and the winners advance to play the No. 1 and 2 teams.

The scenario that breaks it: Travel all the way back to 2017. Our guaranteed participants are Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, and USC. You already know Alabama’s getting the sixth spot, even with one loss and even without making the SEC title game.

So now undefeated Group of 5 darling UCF is looking at a bigger playoff that has teams with TWO losses making it in ahead of them. Very cool and fun.

SIX TEAMS, CHAMPIONS NOT GUARANTEED SPOTS

The structure: Take the current four-team structure, add two more teams to it, and otherwise play it in the Six Teams format.

The scenario that breaks it: This job starts pretty easily in 2012. You can take five teams (Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, and Kansas State) and account for every Power 5 team that has one or zero losses.

But then you gotta pick a sixth participant, and there are NINE teams from BCS leagues that finish with two losses. Four of those are from the SEC, including a Georgia that beat Florida and gave Bama a tough test in the conference title game and the Texas A&M that gave Bama its only loss all year.

Don’t want a third SEC team? Well, now you have to choose between Oklahoma (lost to Notre Dame and Kansas State), FSU (the ACC champion), Stanford (the Pac-12 champion), Clemson (OK, yeah, you’re probably not picking them), or the Big East’s Louisville (same). There is no outcome here that will not leave large segments of college football fans insisting that the system is biased and broken and must change immediately.

EIGHT TEAMS, CHAMPIONS GUARANTEED SPOTS

The structure: Every Power 5 winner gets a spot, as does the top Group of 5 champ, and two at-large bids round things out. This format would add a whole round of games before the semifinal/final setup we have now.

The scenario that breaks it: In 2014, our automatic bids are going to Alabama, Oregon, FSU, Ohio State, and either Baylor or TCU (whichever doesn’t get the Big 12’s champion slot, we’ll assign one of the at-large bids).

Our “top” Group of 5 champ is an 11-2 Boise State that lost by 22 to Ole Miss, if we go by something like the real committee’s rankings. Our final spot is probably going to 10-2 Mississippi State (lost to Bama and Ole Miss).

That means 10-2 Michigan State (lost to Oregon and Ohio State) is out while a non-power that lost the same number of games is in.

Also out: the Ole Miss who beat three of those playoff teams and a 12-1 Marshall that the committee hated all year.

BONUS CHAOS SCENARIO: College football was pretty different in 2008 because the Big East got a BCS autobid, but let’s have some fun anyway.

In this year, Boise State, despite being undefeated and beating Oregon on the road, is not getting the non-AQ bid, because that’s going to also undefeated Utah. The Broncos would have to convince our playoff selectors to put them in over either 12-1 Alabama or 12-1 Texas, which, no.

Oh, they’re also going to watch 9-4 Virginia Tech take part in the playoff as the ACC champ after the Hokies lost to East Carolina to open the year.

12 TEAMS, CHAMPIONS GUARANTEED SPOTS

The structure: Let’s take the eight-team plan, tack four more at-large spots on, give the top four teams a first-round bye, and run this sucker a lot like the NFL does.

The scenario that breaks it: The 2016 automatic bids go to Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, Washington, Alabama, and Western Michigan. We can give two of the remaining six bids to 11-1 Ohio State and 10-2 Michigan.

And now we have to give the remaining four bids to some combination of the following teams, all of which are 10-3 or 9-3.

Wisconsin

USC

Colorado

FSU

Oklahoma State

Louisville

Stanford

Oh, one more thing. Add West Virginia at 10-2. The Mountaineers are ranked just below most of these teams for some reason. Here is my approximation of what everyone else will yell at you if you pick these teams:

Wisconsin: YOU ALREADY HAVE THREE BIG TEN TEAMS IN THE PLAYOFF

USC: THEY LOST TO STANFORD AND DIDN’T WIN THE PAC-12

Colorado: THEY LOST TO USC AND GOT CRUSHED IN THE PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP

FSU: LOUISVILLE BEAT THEM BY 43

Oklahoma State: THEY LOST TO A MAC TEAM THAT BARELY MADE A BOWL AND I’M IGNORING HOW THAT HAPPENED

Louisville: THEY LOST THEIR LAST TWO GAMES, TO A GROUP OF 5 TEAM AND KENTUCKY

Stanford: THEY LOST TO COLORADO AND DIDN’T BEAT ANY RANKED TEAMS

West Virginia: THEY LOST TO OKLAHOMA STATE AND WE’RE NOT PUTTING THREE BIG 12 TEAMS IN

16 TEAMS

The structure: Take 10 automatic bids for the conference champions (Power 5 and Group of 5), take six at-larges, seed them, and play a four-round tournament.

The scenario that breaks it: Let’s use the 2018 season for simplicity. Our conference champs are mostly unobjectionable, with 8-5 Northern Illinois the only team that doesn’t have at least 10 wins. Now we have to pick five teams that didn’t win a conference, because we’re definitely taking 12-0 Notre Dame. To make it really easy on you, I’ll go ahead and put the three Power 5 teams with two losses (Georgia, Washington State, and Michigan) in. That’s only two teams left for you to pick from the following groups:

Group of 5 teams with two losses: Utah State, Army, Cincinnati

Power 5 teams with three losses: LSU, Kentucky, Florida, Penn State, West Virginia, NC State, Syracuse

Power 5 teams with four losses, but the last one came in the conference championship: Texas, Utah

Again, you only get to pick two of these teams, which means you will be pissing off seven or so conferences, 10 or so states, and a federal service academy.

24 TEAMS

That’s the FCS model, and people already get mad about that every year.

32 TEAMS

The structure: The same as above, but with 16 more at-large spots.

The scenario that breaks it: Let’s stick with 2018. Good news: those 12 teams we had to choose from above are all in the playoff! Bad news: now you have six spots to assign between these groups.

Group of 5 teams with three losses: Troy, Georgia Southern, Boise State, Buffalo, North Texas

Power 5 teams with four losses: Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri, Oregon, Stanford, Iowa, Iowa State

By expanding the playoff to eight times its current size, you have not eliminated discord. You’ve only shifted it to a much weirder place, where we’re going to fight over whether Missouri’s loss to South Carolina was worse than Iowa State’s loss to TCU.

64 TEAMS

The structure: Just watch March Madness or listen to a Mike Leach press conference.

The scenario that breaks it: Why not stay with 2018? Then we can have an exciting debate about whether 6-6 Virginia Tech deserved a spot instead of 7-5 Toledo. We’ve again moved the debate to an even darker place, with eight Power 5 teams and BYU at 6-6 and five Group of 5 teams at 7-5, all right on the bubble.

Also, don’t think people would get mad about who ranks 65th? Again, just watch March Madness.

EVERY FBS TEAM

The structure: Well, I guess we’ll do a First Four-type setup so we can go from 130 teams to a clean 128, and then do a tournament like the NCAA does for basketball, but with an extra round.

The scenario that breaks it: None. We fixed it!*

*Assuming “it” is the worry that deserving teams will get left out of a playoff. We have not fixed seeding, the logistics involved with this mega-playoff, or the fact that we’ve either made the season significantly longer or drastically reduced the number of non-playoff games, maybe including conference championship games, which are cash cows schools and leagues won’t want to give up. But other than that, we fixed it!

ZERO-TEAM PLAYOFF

The structure: We just play the regular season and the conference championships as usual, and then we do whatever we feel like when it comes to the bowl games. Maybe No. 1 plays No. 2, or No. 1 maybe an unranked team. But we’re not designing the system to do any of these things in particular.

The scenario that breaks it: Almost every year between 1869’s split championship and 1997’s split championship. Take your pick.