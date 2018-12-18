Mizzou’s just lining up sought-after QB transfers for every year now

The Missouri Tigers’ quarterback situation was already in good shape with the addition of former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who will be eligible in 2019 as a graduate transfer. On Tuesday, a night before the Early Signing Period, it got even sweeter. The Tigers landed former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson:

The Tigers’ future at the position was unclear at the end of the season, with Drew Lock moving on to the NFL. But things are really looking up now.

Assuming Robinson sits an NCAA transfer year, Mizzou just landed back-to-back transfer quarterbacks who will be eligible in 2019 and 2020.

How about that for convenience? And if Robinson somehow gets a waiver to play in 2019, he’s still a valuable addition with two years of eligibility remaining to Bryant’s one.

Here’s more on the future of the Tigers’ QB situation from Rock M Nation:

The 2019 starter at Quarterback appears to be solidified with the transfer of Kelly Bryant, the Clemson transfer, signing financial aid papers with Mizzou and likely to be on campus next semester. In 2020 however, things are more up in the air. If Robinson were to commit to Missouri, he would join 4-star 2019 commitment Connor Bazelak in the class, and would be a redshirt junior for the 2020 season. The Tigers currently have four quarterbacks on their roster for next season in redshirt sophomore Micah Wilson, redshirt freshman Taylor Powell, redshirt sophomore Lindsey Scott Jr, and redshirt junior Jack Lowary with Drew Lock set to graduate.

Like Bryant, there’s reason to be excited about adding Robinson.

Robinson, who started his sophomore season earlier this fall, started the first seven games for TCU this season before a he had season-ending shoulder surgery in late October. Over two seasons at TCU, he played in 12 games, throwing for 1,334 yards and 12 touchdowns before his injury.

As a recruit, Robinson was a four-star dual-threat quarterback from DeSoto High School in Texas. Per the 247Sports Composite, he was the No. 6 dual-threat signal caller in the class of 2017. Elite quarterback recruits are transferring in droves these days, and Robinson’s part of that tide. TCU’s QB room had gotten crowded with four-star class of 2018 signee Justin Rogers and four-star 2019 commit Max Duggan, among others.

Missouri’s existing quarterbacks, including the two QB commits, 2019’s Bazelak and 2020’s Brady Cook, still give the program a bunch of potential options. But even if QBs transfer later on, that certainly isn’t a bad problem to have in context.