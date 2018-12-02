The First Responder Bowl was canceled after 9 minutes and 52 seconds of play and a weather delay of about an hour and 20 minutes on Wednesday. The bowl announced on its Twitter account that it would be ruled a no-contest:

The game has officially been ruled a no contest. — First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) December 26, 2018

Let’s run through some questions.

What was happening in the game?

There was 5:08 left on the clock in the first quarter when the teams went to a delay at about 2 p.m. ET. Boston College had a 7-0 lead and had just punted the ball away to Boise State, which was going to take over at its own 14-yard line.

Why’d they have to delay it?

A lightning strike within eight miles of the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the game site, caused the bowl to go into a 30-minute delay. That delay extended with each successive lightning strike, and the teams and bowl reps eventually decided just not to play.

The delay isn’t up to the bowl game. That eight-mile, 30-minute policy is the NCAA’s.

Whose decision was it to call the game?

We don’t know yet. There’s a great chance, based on how these things usually work in college football, that various parties point fingers at one another.

ESPN owns the game, which both teams have to agree to play in. It could’ve been any of them, and it’s possible nobody will want to own the call in public.

What happens to the teams’ records and stats?

It’s as if nothing happened.

Boise State finishes the year 10-3, and Boston College finishes 7-5, matching its win total in four of its other five seasons under head coach Steve Addazio.

Stats from the game won’t count, which means Boston College’s A.J. Dillon doesn’t get credit for the game’s lone score.

When was the last time a bowl game got canceled?

Among the standard slate of FBS bowls, it’s not clear when the last one was.

The NCAA lists the 2000 BCA Classic, a season kickoff game the NCAA mentions in its bowl record book, as being canceled due to weather. It notes that the 1941 Hawaii Rainbows had a postseason game canceled due to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The 2013 C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl was canceled due to weather, but that’s not an FBS bowl.

It does not mention any of FBS’ postseason games getting called off. That’s not to say it’s never happened, but this event’s in the neighborhood of “never happened before.”

We’ll hunt for more examples and add them if we learn of them.

Do Boston College and Boise State (or their conferences, more accurately) get the full payouts they were promised when the teams accepted the bids?

I’d figure yes. It seems impossible that Boise and Boston College would agree to a cancelation if payouts weren’t still going through. The game contract probably protects them.

Does SERVPRO, the game’s title sponsor, which probably paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to put its name on the bowl, get anything back?

That seems less clear.

What happens to people who bet on the game?

We’ve looked into this kind of thing before, and the simplest answer is that it depends on the house’s rules. Welcome to a market that’s still largely unregulated.

How about people who bought tickets?

The First Responder Bowl hasn’t said what it’ll do. Neither have the teams, who are usually responsible for selling their own allotments at bowls.

If someone bought tickets on the secondary market, it’ll depend. Those who scalped on the street are out of luck. If they bought on StubHub, well, the site says it’ll refund ticket-buyers whose events are canceled. But what if an event is played and then ruled a no-contest?

Again, it’s just not really clear.

Do BC and Boise claim this game as a bowl appearance for the purposes of streaks and such?

There are really no rules here, as far as what teams do themselves. But Boise State’s now appeared at 17 bowls in a row. Hopefully the NCAA would never try to short them, though they’re well short of the active and all-time records.

Do these teams and all the people who spent all week preparing for the bowl get their Christmases back?

(That one is rhetorical, and it’s not necessarily anyone’s fault.)

Was this Boise State player a really good sport about it?

Curtis Weaver said he had to make sure his jersey got dirty... pic.twitter.com/LK1xFTIJV9 — Will Hall (@WillHallKTVB) December 26, 2018

Yes.