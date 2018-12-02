Las Vegas Bowl 2018, Fresno State vs. Arizona State: Where, when, and team info

This year’s Las Vegas Bowl between Arizona State and Fresno State will kick off Saturday afternoon as part of the first weekend of college football’s bowl season.

This game looks like it’ll be a fun one — the 11-win Bulldogs finished the season ranked No. 21 in the final College Football Playoff rankings after winning the Mountain West Conference Championship, and are the 10th best team in the country per S&P+. The Sun Devils finished second in the Pac-12 South in Herm Edwards’ first season. Vegas thinks this one will be close, giving Fresno State a five-point edge. S&P+, meanwhile, gives the Bulldogs a 77 percent chance to win.

Who’s playing in the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl?

Arizona State (7-5, 5-4 in Pac-12)

The Sun Devils got made fun of a lot when they Edwards, who hadn’t coached at all since he was going 2-4 with the Chiefs a decade ago. But ASU insisted all along it had a plan, and, hey, maybe more people should’ve listened. The Sun Devils were one of the better teams in a down Pac-12 South, and they’d already clinched bowl eligibility by the time they knocked rival Arizona out of bowl contention in the Territorial Cup. QB Manny Wilkins and receiver N’Keal Harry are one of the most fun duos to watch in the country, though Harry has declared for the NFL Draft and it’s not clear he will play.

Fresno State (11-2, 7-1 in Mountain West)

The Bulldogs won the Mountain West by beating Boise State on the Broncos’ blue turf on Championship Saturday. Jeff Tedford’s launched a full-fledged revival of a program that’s had plenty of good years but had fallen on hard times before his arrival after 2016. The offense, led by QB Marcus McMaryion, is solid. And the defense is a top-15 unit, per S&P+, with a particular talent for smashing opposing running games. Fresno’s tremendous overall as it heads into its 16th bowl in 20 years.

Where is the Las Vegas Bowl?

Not Las Vegas, technically. It’s at Sam Boyd Stadium, the home field for UNLV, which is officially in Whitney, Nev. It’s about a 25-minute drive from the Vegas Strip.

Vegas has its own professional sports team now (and, in addition to the NHL’s Golden Knights, the Raiders on the way soon). But this event has been a cool spectacle in recent years as some of the best football to visit a major American city.

When is the Las Vegas Bowl, and how can I watch it?

Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Streaming comes via ESPN.