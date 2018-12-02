New Mexico Bowl 2018, North Texas vs. Utah State: Where, when, and team info

The 2018 New Mexico Bowl between Utah State and North Texas will kick off on Saturday afternoon, marking the official start to college football’s bowl season. The Aggies will be without head coach Matt Wells, who accepted the Texas Tech job In late November, but Utah State is still a 7.5-point favorite over the Mean Green.

Who’s playing in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl?

Utah State (10-2, 7-1 in Mountain West)

The Aggies had an amazing year and were a serious New Year’s Six bowl option until they lost on the last day of the regular season to Boise State. That also kept them out of the Mountain West title game, but it shouldn’t distract from them being a quality team. They’re safely in the top 25 in both in human polls and S&P+, with a good offense and a solid defense to back it. Jordan Love, with his 28:5 touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio, is one of the country’s best under-discussed players. It may have lost Wells to Texas Tech, but his players are still here and still good.

North Texas (9-3, 5-3 in Conference USA)

The Mean Green are loads of fun. You’ll remember them as the team that pulled off a stunningly elaborate FAKE FAIR CATCH trick for a 90-yard touchdown at Arkansas back in September. Quarterback Mason Fine has spent the last two years as one of the better QBs in the sport. Receiver Rico Bussey Jr. is a TD machine. Few Group of 5 teams are better viewing options, and they’re likely to put on an entertaining show.

Where is the New Mexico Bowl?

Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The game could be played on the moon for all we care, but the most important thing is the gorgeous trophy at stake here.

When is the New Mexico Bowl, and how can I watch it?

2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 15. ESPN on TV, WatchESPN for streaming.