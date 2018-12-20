Urban Meyer will co-teach a ‘character and leadership’ course at Ohio State, despite these facts

This is part of what Urban Meyer will be officially doing after stepping aside from coaching following the Rose Bowl:

Despite what we all learned about his leadership during the scandal that will define the end of his coaching career, Meyer will teach a leadership course. Students will likely line up in droves to take it, as Meyer shares the lectern with a veteran.

“Urban Meyer brings extensive leadership experience and a unique perspective to students seeking to engage with top leaders,” the Fisher College of Business said in a prepared statement. “The course will leverage Coach Meyer’s professional insights, challenges and successes, as well as the military experiences of co-instructor Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, to help inform students as they develop their individual leadership styles.”

It is interesting that Ohio State’s cool with this.

Despite the fact that he kept a problematic subordinate on staff largely due to loyalty to that subordinate’s uncle, Meyer will teach a character and leadership course.

Despite the fact that he is on record saying he struggles to delegate, Meyer will teach a character and leadership course.

Despite the fact that an independent review into the scandal said this about Meyer’s leadership ...

Although neither Urban Meyer nor Gene Smith condoned or covered up the alleged domestic abuse by Zach Smith, they failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith’s misconduct and retained an Assistant Coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes. Permitting such misconduct to continue is not consistent with the values of the University and reflects poorly on Coach Meyer, Athletic Director Smith, and the University. Their handling of this matter did not exhibit the kind of leadership and high standards that we expect of our Athletic Director, Head Coach, Assistant Coaches and all on the football staff.

... Meyer will teach a character and leadership course.

At least his future students can learn quite a bit from his mistakes.