USF started the season 7-0. They finished the season 7-6.

The wheels started falling off for USF against UConn. The Huskies, a team that fielded quite literally one of the worst defenses ever, nearly beat the Bulls in Tampa back on October 20. USF was able to fend them off by recovering an onside kick and avoided the upset.

But then the season got worse ... much worse, as the Bulls would lose out culminating in a 38-20 loss in the Gasparilla Bowl played at their home stadium against Marshall. Apparently, it’s the first time 7-0 became 7-6.

USF looking very much like a team that could become the first to finish 7-6 after starting 7-0. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) December 21, 2018

It’s the reverse Miami (OH.) because the RedHawks went 0-6 to start the 2017 season, then won out to finish 7-6.

This is now the beginning of a very uncertain offseason in Tampa for Charlie Strong.

He’ll definitely be the head coach to start the 2019 season, but if USF keeps going in the wrong direction, he might not be in charge in 2020. After back-to-back two-loss seasons, the Bulls put together this dud of a year.

A hapless offense was probably going to a get a new coordinator next year anyway, but Sterlin Gilbert left for McNeese State, and now Strong definitely has a coaching decision to make. This offense is going to be the thing that defines the rest of his tenure either way. The heat’s going to get turned up because Strong’s salary takes a huge leap soon too.

The first two years of Strong’s contract took advantage of the fact that there were still two years left on his contract with Texas when he was fired in Austin. USF is only paying Strong a total salary of $1 million per year until his Texas buyout expires. In 2019, USF’s compensation of Strong jumps to $2.5 million. Then it’s $2.6 million in 2020 and $2.7 million in 2021. Even if Strong was winning championships here, that’s a lot of money for a Group of Five school like USF to be paying a football coach. If he’s not winning championships, it’s just plain foolish.

With an athletic director who didn’t hire him — and therefore doesn’t have that loyalty attachment — Strong’s job security is not exactly a given moving forward. There are certainly people at USF who think Strong is the long-term answer to get this program a conference championship — the white whale for USF right now.

But with rival UCF making a lot of noise and winning a lot of game just east on I-4 (including over the Bulls), USF will have to get some momentum going and wash the six-loss end to 2018 out of their mouth.

The Week 1 opener against Wisconsin can’t come soon enough for the Bulls to try and prove that this losing streak isn’t the program they really are.