Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush will transfer, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy and ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Monday night. Rittenberg said he’ll transfer after the College Football Playoff, citing a source.

That means Wimbush’s future will probably be a popular conversation point during the Cotton Bowl semifinal, but it also means Notre Dame will keep its backup QB in the fold. That’s good for the Irish, especially with starter Ian Book recently injured. The Irish play Clemson in the Cotton Bowl Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

Wimbush was Notre Dame’s starter at the beginning of the year. He lost the job to Book, but he still provides useful depth.

Book’s taken command of the Irish offense and proven to be a more balanced RPO triggerman than Wimbush was. While Wimbush’s best asset was his running ability, Book’s is his pinpoint accuracy, which has shown up in a 70 percent completion rate.

The Irish didn’t lose any games when Wimbush was starting, but their offense turned in ugly performances against both Ball State and Vanderbilt. With Book running the show, Notre Dame’s looked solid offensively in every game except one — a narrow win over Pitt in Week 7. But even then, Book came through late in a big way.

Wimbush started the first three games, then again in Week 11 against Florida State, when Book was mending a rib injury. Wimbush was 12-of-25 passing in that game for 130 yards, three scores, and two interceptions. For the year, he’s averaged 4.8 yards per non-sack carry to Book’s 4.9.

The Irish have their quarterback, and if Book’s not in the game all the way through, it’s hard to imagine they’ll have a chance against Clemson. But having Wimbush on the sideline is potentially important. He has the only extended college experience of any non-Book QB on the roster, and Clemson’s defense could knock down Book a lot.

Notre Dame lists Wimbush as a senior and does not claim a redshirt for him at any point, but he should be able to play elsewhere.

Wimbush didn’t play in any games in 2016, and that should open him up to play one more year as an immediately eligible graduate transfer.

That he’d transfer isn’t surprising at all. Most backup quarterbacks who are clearly good enough to start elsewhere do. (All four Playoff teams have had transfer QB situations ongoing this season, whether they’re dealing with QBs coming or likely going.)

Wimbush had a strong season as the starter in 2017, accounting for 30 touchdowns and moving efficiently both through the air and on the ground. He’ll generate plenty of interest.