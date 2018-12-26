Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is feeling a bit under the weather in the days leading up to the Orange Bowl semifinal against Alabama. On Wednesday, Murray was a late scratch from a scheduled media appearance, and OU staffers said it was due to the Heisman winner not feeling well.

No Kyler Murray at today’s Orange Bowl news conference. He told OU’s media relations staff last night that he is under the weather. #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 26, 2018

This obviously may alarm some Oklahoma fans who hear this, but the good news is that it doesn’t sound all that serious for now:

I asked Trey Sermon how Kyler was, and jokingly asked if he was on an IV, in a hospital, etc.



Sermon laughed and said “He’s fine.”#Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 26, 2018

Instead, OU gave the media the Sooners’ kicker, Austin Seibert, which I’m sure was a fine replacement!

Oklahoma brought their kicker instead of Kyler to Orange Bowl media availability. This is the kicker. pic.twitter.com/M1nnSoe9U9 — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) December 26, 2018

For Oklahoma, this is a bit reminiscent of last year’s Playoff appearance — then starting quarterback Baker Mayfield had “flu-like” symptoms the week leading up to OU’s Rose Bowl semifinal against Georgia. He showed up late to the team’s media day appearance to address his health.

“When I realized that the players, my teammates and some of these coaches would have to answer questions on my behalf, I got sick of it and I know they’re tired of it too,” Mayfield said two days before kickoff.

”When I turned on the TV and the first thing was that I was not going to be here, and then all of a sudden the first question asked to Coach (Lincoln) Riley was about me, then I realized this whole thing is not about me,” Mayfield later added. “(The) University of Oklahoma is here to play a playoff game. It’s not about any sickness that I have. We’re here to win a game, and that’s what it needs to be about. My teammates don’t need to answer questions on my behalf. I’m not dying. I’ll be playing. We’re focused on our goal.”

Mayfield finished the Rose Bowl with 287 yards passing, two touchdowns, and even a touchdown reception in the Sooners’ 54-48 loss, so the sickness didn’t exactly affect him too much.

Hopefully Murray can be full-go by the time kickoff rolls around on Saturday. Oklahoma isn’t the only one with a bit of clarity lacking at QB. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday that his ankle, which he had surgery on to repair a high sprain earlier this month, is feeling “80 to 85 percent.”

We’ll update this story with any further information.