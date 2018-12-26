What is Servpro, sponsor of the First Responder Bowl, the Dallas game between Boise State and Boston College that was declared a no contest amid what looked to be hours of lightning delays?

Servpro is a franchiser of fire and water cleanup and restoration businesses. It’s based in Tennessee. Yeah, that’s an extremely weird bowl sponsor, though not the weirdest.

Here’s where it gets fantastic. The sponsor of a bowl game that was officially ruled a no contest, meaning no stats or scores enter the record books and the game basically never even happened, has the following slogan:

Like it never even happened.

No, for real:

“So when the need arises for professional cleaning or emergency restoration services, SERVPRO Franchise Professionals have the training and expertise to help make it ‘Like it never even happened,’” the website declares.

And the video edition:

This is a lot of what the Sports Biz mathematicians call “Free Advertising” at this point, but that’s beside the point. The Servpro First Responder Bowl never even happened, like it never even happened.

I’m assuming you have questions about this whole thing beyond just what the sponsor’s slogan is. We’re collecting answers to those here as they arise.