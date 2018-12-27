A picture’s worth 1,000 words ...

... and turnovers are worth 21 points. At least, that’s how many points Wisconsin was able to score off of five takeaways in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Wisconsin blew Miami the hell out with a dominant defensive performance, 35-3. Wisconsin intercepted four Miami passes and recovered a fumble. 205 yards on the ground from Jonathan Taylor didn’t hurt much either.

It was so bad that Miami’s AD had to give the dreaded vote of confidence to coach Mark Richt after the game.

The game was never close as the Badgers scored on their opening drive then promptly snagged a pick-six to go up 14-0 in the game’s first four minutes. And the matter of turnovers was again at the forefront of the game between the two teams just like it was last year during the Orange Bowl.

That Orange Bowl was where Wisconsin clowned Miami in their own home stadium.

The 34-24 win last bowl season might have been worse if Miami didn’t score two first quarter touchdowns. The final three quarters were straight up Badger domination, and Wisconsin grabbed three picks in that game.

Wisconsin player snaps the Turnover Chain ☠️ pic.twitter.com/11da8CkuLe — CFB Gif'er (@CFBgifer) December 31, 2017

"Turnover chain my f***in ass" - Paul Chryst pic.twitter.com/acd7wx3lxp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 31, 2017

Of course, Miami set themselves up for this when they didn’t walk the walk with their play on the field.

The whole fun of college football traditions is that they can get turned on teams when things go badly. The turnover chain is easy to mock, in the same way that it’s easy to make fun of Texas by coopting the “hook ‘em” hand sign and inverting it in a Horns Down. Traditions are good, and making fun of them is also good, in this context.

This year may have been a colder version of the game, but the result was still the same.

To the victor goes the bling.