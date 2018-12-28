The 2018 Alamo Bowl between Washington State and Iowa State has been a fun one so far. But for Cyclone fans inside the Alamodome, there is apparently some serious lack of Busch Light available.

According to our friends at Iowa State blog Wide Right & Natty Lite (yes, named after the beer) who are there, the Alamodome is completely out of Busch Light, and Bud Light is apparently running scarce, too.

Fans took to Twitter to complain about the lack of Busch supply:

@BuschBeer will you deliver some Busch light to section 320, please? — Katie (@kaybro33) December 29, 2018

@BuschBeer Busch Light now out at 2 of the vendor stations here in the Alamodome! — Jim Crandall (@CrandallJim) December 29, 2018

Sources inside the Alamo Dome are reporting Iowa State’s fans are extremely upset with the lack of available Busch Light on the premises. — Pat Heffling (@wurstbrewerfan) December 29, 2018

Even before the game started this was an issue:

We already have one vendor out of Busch Light at the Alamodome. 45 minutes to kickoff. — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) December 29, 2018

Update: It looks like the Busch Man is attempting to re-stock:

He’ll get you an ice-cold Busch Light by any means necessary... even he’s gotta do it himself. pic.twitter.com/oHXvHitE4J — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) December 29, 2018

Before this game even kicked off, Busch Light deployed a “Busch Man” who promised that Cyclone fans wouldn’t have to worry about the supply running out:

Anheuser-Busch is ensuring their customers have a piece of home with them in Texas by dispatching the “Busch Guy,” from the beer commercials, to quench cravings in the Alamo City. ”As Iowans descend on San Antonio to watch their team compete in the #ValeroAlamoBowl, Busch Guy is heading south alongside them to ensure that not a SINGLE fan is forced to go without their cherished beer of choice,” the company said in a news release. “The Busch Light Response Team has packed Busch Light to the gills in distribution warehouses around San Antonio, stocked more bars around the stadium than ever before, AND planned a secret reserve on hand just in case.”

ATTN all fans, the Busch Guy is in now in the Bud Light Beer Garden located outside of section 326. Stop by, grab a @BuschBeer, and snap a photo in the #BuschSafeHouse!#ValeroAlamoBowl #cyclONEnation #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/1wl7aW37cl — Valero Alamo Bowl (@valeroalamobowl) December 29, 2018

Oh yeah, and earlier in the week this happened:

The director of the Alamo Bowl just shotgunned a Busch Light on stage at Iowa State pep rally. I don’t even know anymore. — Brent Blum (@brentblum) December 27, 2018

Last year when Iowa State played Memphis in the Liberty Bowl, Cyclone fans apparently drank the city out of Busch Light.

Stay tuned for any more updates regarding the Alamodome’s Busch Light supply.