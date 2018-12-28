 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Alamodome ran out of Busch Light, even after promising Iowa State fans it wouldn’t

You had one job, Busch Light!

The 2018 Alamo Bowl between Washington State and Iowa State has been a fun one so far. But for Cyclone fans inside the Alamodome, there is apparently some serious lack of Busch Light available.

According to our friends at Iowa State blog Wide Right & Natty Lite (yes, named after the beer) who are there, the Alamodome is completely out of Busch Light, and Bud Light is apparently running scarce, too.

Fans took to Twitter to complain about the lack of Busch supply:

Even before the game started this was an issue:

Update: It looks like the Busch Man is attempting to re-stock:

Before this game even kicked off, Busch Light deployed a “Busch Man” who promised that Cyclone fans wouldn’t have to worry about the supply running out:

Anheuser-Busch is ensuring their customers have a piece of home with them in Texas by dispatching the “Busch Guy,” from the beer commercials, to quench cravings in the Alamo City.

”As Iowans descend on San Antonio to watch their team compete in the #ValeroAlamoBowl, Busch Guy is heading south alongside them to ensure that not a SINGLE fan is forced to go without their cherished beer of choice,” the company said in a news release. “The Busch Light Response Team has packed Busch Light to the gills in distribution warehouses around San Antonio, stocked more bars around the stadium than ever before, AND planned a secret reserve on hand just in case.”

Oh yeah, and earlier in the week this happened:

Last year when Iowa State played Memphis in the Liberty Bowl, Cyclone fans apparently drank the city out of Busch Light.

Stay tuned for any more updates regarding the Alamodome’s Busch Light supply.

