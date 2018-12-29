The first College Football Playoff semifinal features the No. 2 Clemson Tigers against the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a battle of undefeated teams at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

Clemson is back in the Playoff for a fourth year running, with a senior class that is a remarkable 53-4 in the last four seasons. The Tigers’ defense ranks first in S&P+ rating, but is explosive on offense as well. Travis Etienne is the breakout star, with 1,529 yards and 22 touchdowns, and combined with Lyn-J Dixon and Adam Choice, Clemson’s top three running backs have a cumulative 2,615 yards at a staggering 8.4 yards per carry.

Since Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book took over as the starter against Wake Forest on Sept. 22, the junior is 9-0 while completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns. After failing to top 24 points in any of their first three games of the season, Notre Dame is averaging 37 points per game with Book under center.

“We don’t need a superhuman effort or anything, just keep doing what we’ve been doing and take care of our business and control what we can control,” Book told reporters on Friday.

This marks the eighth Cotton Bowl for Notre Dame, who is 5-2 in the game, having last played in it after the 1993 season. This is the second Cotton Bowl trip for Clemson, who beat Boston College after the 1939 season.

The winner on Saturday will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., playing the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson prediction

S&P+ has Clemson winning this one by eight points.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Teams : No. 2 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0)

: No. 2 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming : WatchESPN

: WatchESPN Odds: Clemson is favored by 12½ points.

