A bald eagle went rogue and landed on Notre Dame fans before the Cotton Bowl

A sign of things to come? Maybe, maybe not.

By Harry Lyles Jr. Updated

Prior to the start of our first Playoff game of 2018, the bald eagle released in AT&T Stadium during the national anthem started landing on random fans in the stands.

By all the visuals we’ve got, it seemed that the eagle favored Irish fans in the stands.

I would have personally been frightened by this development had I been the individual that the eagle landed on, but everybody seemed to play it cool.

After all, the bird was just chillin’, trying to soak in Jerry World and some college football like everybody else:

He made time for a couple of pictures while he was paying visits to various fans. Look at the talons on that thing:

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Clemson v Notre Dame Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The triumphant raising of the eagle here by this Irish fan is a delight:

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Clemson v Notre Dame Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Everybody in the stands seemed to enjoy the eagle going rogue, no matter what fan he was landing on. There might not be a bigger ovation all day:

If Notre Dame does indeed end up winning the game, you gotta throw some credit the eagle’s way.

