Prior to the start of our first Playoff game of 2018, the bald eagle released in AT&T Stadium during the national anthem started landing on random fans in the stands.

By all the visuals we’ve got, it seemed that the eagle favored Irish fans in the stands.

The eagle landed all right. On a Notre Dame fan. pic.twitter.com/6koNTfitvm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 29, 2018

I would have personally been frightened by this development had I been the individual that the eagle landed on, but everybody seemed to play it cool.

After all, the bird was just chillin’, trying to soak in Jerry World and some college football like everybody else:

A BALD EAGLE JUST LANDED ON A NOTRE DAME FAN IRISH BY 50 pic.twitter.com/wcY6zcEM13 — Ben Kercheval (@BenKercheval) December 29, 2018

He made time for a couple of pictures while he was paying visits to various fans. Look at the talons on that thing:

The triumphant raising of the eagle here by this Irish fan is a delight:

Everybody in the stands seemed to enjoy the eagle going rogue, no matter what fan he was landing on. There might not be a bigger ovation all day:

After the anthem, the bald eagle landed on two different Notre Dame fans in the stands...@TheJRob is hoping that’s a good sign. pic.twitter.com/9ZbdXL9Jp2 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 29, 2018

If Notre Dame does indeed end up winning the game, you gotta throw some credit the eagle’s way.