Julian Love headlines a handful of Notre Dame medical issues in the Cotton Bowl

Some kind of lower-body injury knocked Love out of the game early. He’s a central part of the Irish’s plans.

By Alex Kirshner

Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love quietly exited the Irish’s Cotton Bowl semifinal against Clemson on Saturday during the first quarter.

Love then spent more than 15 minutes in a medical tent on the Notre Dame sideline, ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi reported, along with three trainers. Rinaldi, who was reporting from the sideline, said Love showed “no obvious limp,” and cameras showed him working out on an exercise bike.

We’ll update this post as more information emerges on Love’s condition.

With eight minutes left in the second quarter, another key member of the Notre Dame secondary, Alohi Gilman, needed medical attention after colliding with a teammate. The Irish have also been missing defensive end Julian Okwara, a top pass-rushing threat.

Love’s really important to everything Notre Dame does.

A former three-star recruit, he’s developed into a star for Clark Lea’s defense. He was a finalist for the Thorpe Award, which goes to the country’s top defensive back, this season.

He only had one interception, but his value is in shutting down whole areas of the field and discouraging QBs from even throwing toward him. The Irish play a bend-but-don’t-break style, and Love’s reliability covering all sorts of routes is a vital part of why that works.

As Love sat, Clemson had its longest passing play of the day against the guy who was playing instead of him.

That was corner Donte Vaughn, who lost on this 52-yard Justyn Ross touchdown:

Vaughn hasn’t been especially active lately:

The Notre Dame defense did force a field goal (which Clemson missed) on the Tigers’ next drive. That was the drive Gilman got hurt on, while Notre Dame was already missing defensive end Okwara. The Irish have hung in despite a lot of key losses.

