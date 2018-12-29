Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love quietly exited the Irish’s Cotton Bowl semifinal against Clemson on Saturday during the first quarter.

Love then spent more than 15 minutes in a medical tent on the Notre Dame sideline, ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi reported, along with three trainers. Rinaldi, who was reporting from the sideline, said Love showed “no obvious limp,” and cameras showed him working out on an exercise bike.

We’ll update this post as more information emerges on Love’s condition.

With eight minutes left in the second quarter, another key member of the Notre Dame secondary, Alohi Gilman, needed medical attention after colliding with a teammate. The Irish have also been missing defensive end Julian Okwara, a top pass-rushing threat.

Love’s really important to everything Notre Dame does.

A former three-star recruit, he’s developed into a star for Clark Lea’s defense. He was a finalist for the Thorpe Award, which goes to the country’s top defensive back, this season.

He only had one interception, but his value is in shutting down whole areas of the field and discouraging QBs from even throwing toward him. The Irish play a bend-but-don’t-break style, and Love’s reliability covering all sorts of routes is a vital part of why that works.

As Love sat, Clemson had its longest passing play of the day against the guy who was playing instead of him.

That was corner Donte Vaughn, who lost on this 52-yard Justyn Ross touchdown:

Good ball from Trevor Lawrence. Great play by Justyn Ross. And they're both true freshmen. 9-3 Clemson. pic.twitter.com/JNmvc33U7j — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 29, 2018

Vaughn hasn’t been especially active lately:

For the sake of reference, Donte Vaughn did not play a defensive snap at USC in a game when the Trojans threw it 50+ times.



For the season, Vaughn has been targeted 21 times and allowed 16 catches, the worst catch percentage on the team by a wide margin. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 29, 2018

The Notre Dame defense did force a field goal (which Clemson missed) on the Tigers’ next drive. That was the drive Gilman got hurt on, while Notre Dame was already missing defensive end Okwara. The Irish have hung in despite a lot of key losses.