Jimbo Fisher in his first year in College Station as the Texas A&M Aggies bowl bound, facing the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Gator Bowl on Monday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract to lead Texas A&M, and after an 8-4 regular season the Aggies are ranked 19th heading into the Gator Bowl, led by junior running back Trayveon Williams, who piled up 1,802 yards from scrimmage and scored 16 touchdowns.

North Carolina State has their second straight nine-win season and is in a bowl for a fifth straight season under coach Dave Doeren. This is the fourth Gator Bowl in school history for the Wolfpack, and their first in 16 years.

This is the second trip to the Gator Bowl for Texas A&M. Their only other appearance in this game was in 1957, when the Aggies were coached by Bear Bryant.

NC State vs. Texas A&M prediction

S&P+ sees the Gator Bowl is a relatively close affair, projecting the Aggies to win by three points.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla. TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming : WatchESPN

: WatchESPN Odds: Texas A&M is favored by 7 points.

Gator Bowl news