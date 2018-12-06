2018’s college football award tracker: Who’s won what?

It feels like the season just started, but the 2018 college football awards season is officially here. In this post, we’ll track the results of the year’s major trophy races.

Here’s the full list of this year’s award finalists for a bunch of top honors. Winners will be listed in bold, if they’ve been announced.

Most of these are announced Thursday in the annual College Football Awards­­ show on ESPN and WatchESPN. That begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Heisman Trophy (most outstanding player, awarded Saturday)

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

(This race is way closer than usual.)

Bednarik Award (best defensive player)

Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Josh Allen, Kentucky

Biletnikoff Award (best receiver)

Andy Isabella, UMass

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Broyles Award (best assistant coach)

Mike Locksley, Alabama

Jay Bateman, Army

Jeff Scott, Clemson

Bob Shoop, Mississippi State

Chip Long, Notre Dame

Butkus Award (best linebacker)

Devin White, LSU

Josh Allen, Kentucky

Devin Bush, Michigan

Dylan Moses, Alabama

David Long, West Virginia

Markus Bailey, Purdue

Davey O’Brien Award (best QB)

Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Doak Walker Award (best running back)

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Darrell Henderson, Memphis

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Bill Clark, UAB

Josh Heupel, UCF

Jeff Monken, Army

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Nick Saban, Alabama

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Jeff Tedford, Fresno State

Kelly won the Home Depot Award, which ESPN hands out at its ceremony.

Lou Groza Award (best kicker)

Cooper Rothe, Wyoming

Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

Cole Tracy, LSU

Mackey Award (best tight end)

T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

Kaden Smith, Stanford

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Maxwell Award (best all around)

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Will Grier, West Virginia

Nagurski Award (best defensive player)

Josh Allen, Kentucky

Devin Bush, Michigan

Grant Delpit, LSU

Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)

Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Jonah Williams, Alabama

Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe

KJ Hamler, Penn State

N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Shannon Forman, Arizona State

Garrett Marino, UAB

Karamo Dioubate, Temple

Brawntae Wells, UNI

Kyle Phillips, Tennessee

Jay Tufele, USC

Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State

Carl Granderson, Wyoming

Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

Evan Weaver, Cal

Darrius Montgomery, Incarnate Word

Stefano Millin, Pitt

Sam Brincks, Iowa

Jordan Rigg, Miami (Ohio)

Louis Vecchio, Vanderbilt

Jim Townsend, Eastern Washington

Desmond Branch and Anree St. Amour, Georgia Tech

Ray Guy Award (best punter)

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

James Smith, Cincinnati

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Rimington Trophy (best center)

Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

Garrett Bradbury, NC State

Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame

Thorpe Award (best defensive back)

Julian Love, Notre Dame

Greedy Williams, LSU

Deandre Baker, Georgia

Walter Camp Award (Player of the year)

Will Grier, West Virginia

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Josh Allen, Kentucky

William V. Campbell Trophy (incorporates academics, service)

Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Kenneth Brinson, Army

Taryn Christion, South Dakota State

De’Arius Christmas, Grambling State

D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin

Ryan Finley, NC State

Piercen Harnish, Saint Francis

Trace McSorley, Penn State

Dalton Risner, Kansas State

Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

Eric Stevenson, Wheaton

Easton Stick, North Dakota State

Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame