2018’s college football award tracker: Who’s won what?

It feels like the season just started, but the 2018 college football awards season is officially here. In this post, we’ll track the results of the year’s major trophy races.
Here’s the full list of this year’s award finalists for a bunch of top honors. Winners will be listed in bold, if they’ve been announced.
Most of these are announced Thursday in the annual College Football Awards show on ESPN and WatchESPN. That begins at 7 p.m. ET.
Heisman Trophy (most outstanding player, awarded Saturday)
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
(This race is way closer than usual.)
Bednarik Award (best defensive player)
Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Josh Allen, Kentucky
Biletnikoff Award (best receiver)
Andy Isabella, UMass
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Broyles Award (best assistant coach)
Mike Locksley, Alabama
Jay Bateman, Army
Jeff Scott, Clemson
Bob Shoop, Mississippi State
Chip Long, Notre Dame
Butkus Award (best linebacker)
Devin White, LSU
Josh Allen, Kentucky
Devin Bush, Michigan
Dylan Moses, Alabama
David Long, West Virginia
Markus Bailey, Purdue
Davey O’Brien Award (best QB)
Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Doak Walker Award (best running back)
Travis Etienne, Clemson
Darrell Henderson, Memphis
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Bill Clark, UAB
Josh Heupel, UCF
Jeff Monken, Army
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Nick Saban, Alabama
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Jeff Tedford, Fresno State
Kelly won the Home Depot Award, which ESPN hands out at its ceremony.
Lou Groza Award (best kicker)
Cooper Rothe, Wyoming
Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
Cole Tracy, LSU
Mackey Award (best tight end)
T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
Kaden Smith, Stanford
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
Maxwell Award (best all around)
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Will Grier, West Virginia
Nagurski Award (best defensive player)
Josh Allen, Kentucky
Devin Bush, Michigan
Grant Delpit, LSU
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Jonah Williams, Alabama
Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)
Rondale Moore, Purdue
Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe
KJ Hamler, Penn State
N’Keal Harry, Arizona State
Connor Heyward, Michigan State
Piesman Trophy (SB Nation’s award for the best non-lineman play by a lineman)
Shannon Forman, Arizona State
Garrett Marino, UAB
Karamo Dioubate, Temple
Brawntae Wells, UNI
Kyle Phillips, Tennessee
Jay Tufele, USC
Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
Carl Granderson, Wyoming
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
Evan Weaver, Cal
Darrius Montgomery, Incarnate Word
Stefano Millin, Pitt
Sam Brincks, Iowa
Jordan Rigg, Miami (Ohio)
Louis Vecchio, Vanderbilt
Jim Townsend, Eastern Washington
Desmond Branch and Anree St. Amour, Georgia Tech
Ray Guy Award (best punter)
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
James Smith, Cincinnati
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
Rimington Trophy (best center)
Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
Garrett Bradbury, NC State
Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame
Thorpe Award (best defensive back)
Julian Love, Notre Dame
Greedy Williams, LSU
Deandre Baker, Georgia
Walter Camp Award (Player of the year)
Will Grier, West Virginia
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Josh Allen, Kentucky
William V. Campbell Trophy (incorporates academics, service)
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Kenneth Brinson, Army
Taryn Christion, South Dakota State
De’Arius Christmas, Grambling State
D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
Ryan Finley, NC State
Piercen Harnish, Saint Francis
Trace McSorley, Penn State
Dalton Risner, Kansas State
Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
Eric Stevenson, Wheaton
Easton Stick, North Dakota State
Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame
