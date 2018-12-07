FCS playoff schedule 2018: Quarterfinals start times, TV schedule, and live stream info

The FCS playoffs are down to their elite eight, and there isn’t a single surprise in this year’s field. All eight national seeds — the teams pegged for a first-round bye in this year’s bracket — advanced to the national quarterfinals.

That includes No. 1 seed North Dakota State. The Bison are looking for their seventh national championship in eight seasons and haven’t tasted defeat in more than 13 months. Hoping to be more than a speed bump on their road to the semifinals will be No. 8 Colgate, who hasn’t lost a game against an FCS opponent in even longer; the Raiders last defeat against a non-FBS team came last October.

While NDSU is the headliner, there are several other great teams vying for your attention on Friday and Saturday. No. 2 Weber State, No. 3 Eastern Washington, and No. 6 UC Davis all split titlist honors in the FCS’s toughest conference — the Big Sky. On Friday, Weber State will meet No. 7 Maine, an unexpected Colonial Athletic Association champion who dispatched FCS powerhouse Jacksonville State to begin its road to a potential national title. On Saturday, EWU and UCD will meet in a rematch of a regular season game the Eagles won in a 59-20 rout back in early November.

The final game on the docket will pit No. 5 South Dakota State — the team that gave NDSU its toughest challenge of the season — against No. 4 Kennesaw State. The Owls rolled through FCS competition this fall, but recent tests — a five-overtime won over Jacksonville State and last week’s three-point win over Wofford — may have made KSU vulnerable against a Great Plains powerhouse.

There’s plenty of action in store for a Saturday with only Army-Navy to tide over your FBS cravings. You can find the quarterfinal bracket in full below.

2018 FCS Playoff bracket

FCS Playoffs schedule

Friday: No. 7 Maine vs. No. 2 Weber State, 8 pm, ESPN2 (live stream)

Saturday: No. 8 Colgate vs. No. 1 North Dakota State, Noon, ESPN (live stream)

Saturday: No. 6 UC Davis vs. No. 3 Eastern Washington, 4 pm, ESPN3 (live stream)

Saturday: No. 5 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Kennesaw State, 2 pm, ESPN3 (live stream)