Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City, beating out fellow QBs in Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. For Oklahoma, this is the second Sooner Heisman Trophy winner in a row, as Baker Mayfield took it home last year. It caps a tremendous, unique race for this award.

Here’s video of the emotional speech Murray gave after winning:

And here’s a transcript;

This is crazy. I’ve worked my whole life to fulfill my goals, but at the same time, I know there’s a higher power looking down on me. He enables me to do all things. For that I’m grateful — for the many blessings that God has blessed me with.

Also, I wanna congratulate my boys here, Tua and Dwayne, for their two historic seasons. It’s been an honor to be with you guys the last two days and meet y’all, be with y’all’s families. And I wanna say congratulations to y’all.

To the Heisman Trust and voters, I just wanna say thank you for your support. This is crazy. This is an honor, something that I’ll never forget, something that I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. I wanna say to Coach [Bob] Stoops, you and your family have been nothing but supportive of me since the day I stepped foot on campus. I wanna say thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a historic program and a great university.

To Coach [Lincoln] Riley, man, nobody really knows how hard these past couple years have been for me, but you are my family — and through it all, you pushed me, you kept me going, you kept me focused. You pushed me harder than any coach ever has, and I just want to say thank you for believing in me and allowing me to be the quarterback of this team and the leader of this team. So thank you, Coach.

To my boys back home and my linemen Bobby Evans, Benny Powers, Creed Humphrey, Dru Samia, and Cody Ford, you guys keep me upright, you keep me safe. You may hurt my pockets on Wednesdays at Tea Cafe, but I’d run through a wall for you boys. I love y’all. To my playmakers, my receivers, running backs, you guys, you make me look so much better than I am. You go to battle for me every Saturday, and I can’t ask for much more, so I just wanna thank each and every single one of you guys.

To my defense, my scout team: I wouldn’t be up here if it weren’t for you guys. You push me to be the best me every day, so thank you to y’all. I also want to thank the nutrition staff, the strength coaches, and the training staff for helping me get to this point.

Lastly, to my parents my family, my dad: I think it goes without saying that you’re a legend to me. You taught me everything that I know about this game, and I honestly feel like you should be up here with me, because I really wouldn’t be up here if it weren’t for you. [You] introduced me to this game. So thank you, and I love you.

To my mom: You’re my best friend. I could be up here all day talking about you, but for me, I’m just thankful that you’re my mother, and I love you.

To my uncle and my godfather, Uncle Calvin and Marky J: I can’t explain how much y’all mean to me. You all have been with me every step of the way. No matter what it was, I could go to y’all in times of need, and I just wanna say I love you and thank you.

To my family back home, my brother and sister: You mean the world to me. Your love and support, it means everything. It means the world to me, so thank you.

I just need to reiterate that I know this is an individual award, but I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my teammates, my family, coaches, and Sooner Nation.

So to everybody, I wanna say thank you and Boomer.