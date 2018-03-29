It’s been a few years since we last saw Les Miles on the sidelines coaching in college football. Luckily, that will change in 2019, as he accepted the head coaching job at Kansas last November. But during his time away from coaching, he still was pretty preoccupied.

“With what?”, you’re probably wondering.

With acting, that’s what!

No, I’m not kidding. Miles caught the acting bug while he was away. The Advocate has the glorious details,:

“I have several projects that I’m looking at. I’m reading for those,” Miles said in a recent interview. “Reading?” a reporter inquires. “Reading scripts,” Miles responds. “Auditioning.” “You’re reading scripts and auditioning for movies?” “Absolutely!” a confident Miles proclaims.

His most recent project was his role in The Challenger Disaster, released in early January 2019, where he plays “Nelson” in a movie about The Challenger explosion in 1986.

why yes, that is former LSU coach Les Miles getting fourth-billing in a Dean Cain movie about the Challenger disaster pic.twitter.com/e48NINkULa — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) January 25, 2019

Oh yeah, and here’s the trailer, where you can see Coach Miles screaming “QUANTIFY THE RESULTS!”

He also starred in a December 2018 comedy, Daisy and Smiling Jack, in which he played a character named Malcolm Bea.

He also played a character named Billy in the film The Last Whistle, which premiered at the Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth in Nov. 2018. Here’s a summary of The Last Whistle, via IMDB:

When the all-star player of the local high school football team collapses during practice, all eyes turn to the storied head coach. Instead of mollifying the situation, the coach tries to maintain the team’s winning streak. The town turns against him, leading to a lawsuit from the player’s mother.

Oh hi, Les in character!

Here he is as a cop, playing in the movie Camera Obscura, which was produced in Baton Rouge and released in 2017.

Les Miles is appearing in a movie as a cop. That's old news.



We've now got photo proof https://t.co/Wokx7plxkj #LSU pic.twitter.com/QNlfvS8Qyc — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 5, 2016

But wait, there’s more! He also played an Oklahoma State football coach in When the Game Stands Tall, which was released in 2014.

But perhaps most importantly, Miles nearly starred in a science-fiction movie called Ghost Shark as a mayor, but the director took a different direction.

He also has an IMDB page, and it’s just wonderful:

Check out The Advocate’s full and wonderful story on our newest Hollywood star.

He’s also done commercials!

He appeared in this Dr. Pepper ad about “Fansville,” a town made up of college football fans, with Miles appearing as a store attendant.

Then, he was also in a Dos Equis ad as “Chief Lawn Officer.”

Miles (thankfully) will be back on the sidelines this fall, but his on-screen performances will not be forgotten any time soon.