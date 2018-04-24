Former Boise State Broncos wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was taken with the 208th overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys on the last day of the NFL draft. Wilson’s collegiate career started in Coffeyville Community College in Kansas after his high school days in Tennessee. . In fact, Wilson didn’t even play receiver in high school — he was an all-state quarterback in Memphis, leading White Station to the Class 6A semifinals in 2013 during his senior season. CCC was the only school who gave him a chance — at receiver.

“Switching to receiver was a little challenging with the physical aspects of the game,” Wilson said via the Register Guard. “My coaches in junior college got me ready for it and when I got to Boise State, the coaches got me ready for the speed of the game. I think I adjusted quickly.”

At CCC, Wilson caught 27 touchdown passes, and as a sophomore in 2015, he accounted for 1,045 receiving yards, the second-highest season yardage total in school history. He transferred to Boise State and finished his two-year career with 139 catches for 2,640 yards and 18 touchdowns. Last season, he was the Broncos’ lead receiver by over 1,000 yards. For a guy who didn’t play much receiver in high school, these number speak for themselves.

During the Senior Bowl in January, Mocking The Draft’s Dan Kadar described Wilson as “a speed player who will fit a specific role on a team as a receiver who creates separation and also plays on special teams.” He turned some heads during his time there:

Cedrick Wilson is smooooooooth pic.twitter.com/ho2g2bSApA — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 25, 2018

But perhaps Wilson is more known for his father, Cedrick Wilson, Sr. His dad played for seven seasons in the NFL as a receiver. After being selected out of Tennessee in the sixth round of the 2001 NFL Draft, he had a career with the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2001-07. He’s even got a Super Bowl ring from the Steelers’ 2006 win over the Seattle Seahawks. During his NFL career, he had 2,365 receiving yards and caught eight touchdowns.

He and his son used to text each other regularly after Wilson’s collegiate games. After one of Wilson’s best games against Virginia last season, he had a career-high 13 receptions along with 208 receiving yards and a touchdown, his dad pointed out one thing:

“He said, ‘13 catches and you only score once? That’s a problem,’ ” Wilson said. Against the Cavaliers, the younger Wilson had 209 receiving yards, scoring on a 40-yard touchdown on the final offensive play. He said he should have scored another, early in the fourth quarter on a pass he dropped on a slant route. Quarterback Brett Rypien was intercepted the next play. “My dad always said to be better than you were the day before,” Wilson said. “After that game, he said he’d never had a game like the one I had, but also mentioned that play. I watched it over and over. Then I ran it four or five times in practice to make sure it doesn’t happen again.” Wilson Jr. and Wilson Sr. talk after each game, often started with a paragraph-long text about what the father saw from his son.

CBS Sports lists Wilson as one of the top 100 receivers in this year’s draft class, and he’s projected to land somewhere in the fourth or fifth round of the draft. At the combine, his numbers weren’t outstanding, but he’s got enough on tape to put him in a good position come draft time. Wilson wasn’t a first-round, but with NFL play in his blood, don’t count him out.