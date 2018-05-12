Former South Dakota State quarterback Alec Cromer is transferring to Nebraska, where he intends to walk onto the Huskers’ roster as a punter, he tells Rivals.

Cromer is from Nebraska, where he played both QB and punter in high school. His punting average as a senior was 43.2 yards, so he’s pretty good with his leg. He committed to the FCS Jackrabbits in the class of 2016 and was a scholarship player there.

Cromer will have to sit out this season under NCAA rules, which is probably immaterial because the Huskers have a solid incumbent punter in rising junior Caleb Lightbourn. Cromer will have two years of eligibility left after that.

Cromer was a quarterback during the 2017 season, but he was No. 3 on SDSU’s depth chart and didn’t play a down. He moved to punter as of this offseason, and the Jacks listed him at that position rather than QB. His days under center appeared to be over anyway.

Still! The following sentence is both incredible and accurate: A quarterback on a Division I team that went 11-3 last season is leaving to be a walk-on punter at Nebraska.

That is the most Big Ten thing anyone has ever seen.