Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Auburn v Central Florida

Everything to know about UCF’s self-declared 2017 national title

The unbeaten Knights missed the Playoff, and then everything got really college football.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new

38 Total Updates Since
Nov 8, 2017, 10:04am EST