Nov 8, 2017, 10:04am EST
August 18, 2018
What will UCF do for an encore?
Josh Heupel takes over for Scott Frost and will attempt to make the Knights even faster and more dangerous.
July 24, 2018
A complete timeline of UCF’s national championship claim
From the time an undefeated season looked within reach through the bowl game and various postseason claims, here’s how the Knights came to claim a 2017 national title.
June 25, 2018
Asking Bama, UCF, and Auburn players who the champ was
At the Combine, Auburn players stood up for their blood rivals.
May 21, 2018
PAPN: Be as obnoxious as you possibly can, UCF
For the good of the sport, of course.
May 19, 2018
Scott Frost pointed out the funny thing about Alabama and title claims
Nick Saban says UCF didn’t "earn" it. OK, but ...
May 16, 2018
Nick Saban takes his biggest shot yet at UCF’s national title claim
"Self-proclaimed is not the same as actually earning it," he says.
May 7, 2018
Who’ll be 2018’s UCF?
I don’t mean which team will crown itself national champ, per se, though they can certainly feel free to do so, if they want.
May 7, 2018
Scott Frost isn’t down with UCF’s national title claim
The former Knights coach said the real champ is the winner of the Playoff.
March 20, 2018
Give mid-majors more chances
Both the basketball and football committees regularly underrate teams from the non-power conferences.
March 18, 2018
Bama and UCF ADs trade taunts after Women’s NIT game
At least the Tide aren’t mad about this or anything.
March 1, 2018
Bama RB thinks UCF should’ve made the Playoff to lose to the Tide
Here’s how Bo Scarbrough views the Knights’ claim.
February 1, 2018
Nevada dentists declare UCF champs, call the Playoff a ‘cartel’
Nevadan dentists confer new legitimacy on UCF.
January 29, 2018
Bama RB wants to know where UCF’s trophy is
They’ve got a point!
January 19, 2018
How can we make the Playoff fair to non-powers?
Group of 5 teams need more P5 games. Let’s brainstorm.
January 17, 2018
New Playoff committee still lacks Group of 5 reps
And so it continues.
January 17, 2018
What if UCF had made the Playoff?
Could the Knights have outscored Clemson? If so, could they have slowed down Georgia’s running game?
January 13, 2018
Bama and UCF settle it in ‘NCAA Football’ Mascot Mode
The Tide won the Playoff, but the Knights think they have a claim. Let’s put it to the test.
January 11, 2018
UCF fans bought a billboard ad to challenge Bama
Both teams claim the 2017 national title.
January 10, 2018
UCF’s title claim officially as valid as some P5 title claims
The Knights are the final No. 1 in one of the many rankings listed by the NCAA.
January 9, 2018
23 teams who should declare themselves 2017’s champs
Congrats to all our many national champions.
January 8, 2018
16 excellent things about UCF declaring itself champ
It’s one part classic college football, one part bucking the system.
January 8, 2018
If Bama can claim made-up national titles, so can UCF
Making up national titles is an ancient college football tradition, and it’s high time we get back to it.