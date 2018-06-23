 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Look how happy ex-Tennessee coach Butch Jones looks now that he’s at Alabama

Every day is Transformation Tuesday when you go from Tennessee to Alabama.

By Alex Kirshner
Let’s look at some pictures of former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones:

Southern Miss v Tennessee Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Indiana State v Tennessee Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Tennessee v Florida Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Tennessee v South Carolina Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images

“But,” you’re thinking, “you can find pictures of anybody looking angry if you just cherry-pick photographs from moments to suit your narrative.”

You’re not wrong! Please take my word for it that the above facial expressions represent the overwhelming majority of times Butch Jones’ face appeared in front of a camera lens during his latter years in Knoxville. This man had the most dour-looking coach face in America.

Now let’s look at a picture/video of Alabama offensive analyst Butch Jones.

I’m betting that this will be representative of his next season, too:

(Listen to that video for an enthusiastic ROLL TIDE.)

Enhance:

Enhance at another spot:

Look at that disposition. It just makes me really happy to see people whose lives are so much better when they go to a new job.

Butch Jones is going to win a national championship at Alabama this year. In the process, he’s going to beat Tennessee and take something like $8 million of Tennessee’s money.

