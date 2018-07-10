Ever since the Supreme Court decided to allow states to regulate sports betting in May, Las Vegas odds look even more enticing than usual to sports fans. The first set of odds for teams to win their conferences are now out, and there are some notables.

In the ACC, Clemson is favored to win the conference, and Oklahoma is the favorite to repeat as Big 12 champs. Ohio State is the favorite in the Big Ten, and Washington is favored to be the Pac-12 champion. Alabama is the SEC favorite.

Below are the full odds, courtesy of Westgate Casino in Las Vegas, as released Brett McMurphy:

ACC

Clemson: 5/9

Miami: 5/2

Florida State: 9/2

Virginia Tech: 8/1

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest: 60/1

Duke, UNC, Pittsburgh, Syracuse: 100/1

Virginia: 300/1

Big 12

Oklahoma: 5/7

Texas: 5/2

TCU: 6/1

Oklahoma State, West Virginia: 8/1

Iowa State, Kansas State: 25/1

Texas Tech: 40/1

Baylor: 80/1

Kansas: 100/1

Big Ten

Ohio State: 10/11

Wisconsin: 5/2

Michigan: 4/1

Penn State: 5/1

Michigan State: 12/1

Iowa, Nebraska: 40/1

Northwestern, Purdue: 80/1

Minnesota: 100/1

Indiana, Maryland: 300/1

Illinois, Rutgers: 1,000/1

Pac 12

Washington: 5/9

USC: 4/1

Stanford: 9/2

Oregon: 8/1

Arizona, Utah: 15/1

UCLA: 40/1

Arizona State, Colorado: 50/1

Cal, Washington State: 80/1

Oregon State: 500/1

SEC

Alabama: 5/8

Georgia: 5/2

Auburn: 7/1

Mississippi State: 12/1

Florida, LSU: 18/1

Missouri: 20/1

South Carolina, Texas A&M: 30/1

Tennessee: 100/1

Arkansas, Kentucky: 300/1

Vanderbilt: 500/1

Ole Miss n/a (The NCAA’s postseason ban handed down in 2017 leave the Rebels out)

AAC

UCF: 5/4

Houston: 2/1

Memphis: 5/2

Navy, USF: 10/1

SMU, Temple, Tulane: 40/1

Cincinnati, Tulsa: 100/1

UConn: 300/1

East Carolina: 500/1

Conference USA

FAU: 4/5

Marshall: 7/2

North Texas: 5/1

Middle Tennessee: 6/1

Louisiana Tech: 12/1

UAB: 20/1

Old Dominion, Southern Miss, UTSA: 30/1

Western Kentucky: 60/1

FIU: 100/1

Charlotte, Rice, UTEP: 500/1

MAC

Northern Illinois: 2/1

Toledo: 3/1

Ohio: 7/2

Miami, Ohio: 6/1

Western Michigan: 7/1

Buffalo, Eastern Michigan: 12/1

Central Michigan: 25/1

Akron: 30/1

Bowling Green: 40/1

Ball State, Kent State: 100/1

Mountain West

Boise State: 1/2

San Diego State: 3:5

Fresno State: 5/1

Utah State: 7/1

Wyoming: 25/1

Colorado State: 30/1

Air Force, Nevada, UNLV: 50/1

New Mexico: 200/1

Hawaii: 300/1

San Jose State: 500/1

Sun Belt