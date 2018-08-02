Filed under:
- Stream
Aug 1, 2018, 6:04pm EDT
-
January 1, 2019
The context of Urban Meyer’s retirement
Meyer’s health is the simplest reason for his retirement, but it’s not the only one.
-
December 20, 2018
Urban Meyer will co-teach a ‘character and leadership’ course at Ohio State, despite these facts
Meyer’s responsibilities in Columbus in "retirement" are getting clearer.
-
December 4, 2018
Day’s earned his shot, but his interim stint said a lot about Meyer
The new Ohio State head coach earned his September audition because the Buckeyes’ two more experienced options had previous scandals of their own.
-
November 13, 2018
Ohio State players, admins strongly deny report about Meyer and Smith
Ohio State’s administration and several Buckeye players have flatly denied a new report’s version of events.
-
October 30, 2018
No conference is college sports’ moral guardian
Wholesome marketing doesn’t mean much if leaders can’t back it up.
-
September 27, 2018
This deleted Ohio State graphic was tone deaf
In football context, it made sense. But the Buckeyes have to be aware of other contexts right now.
-
September 21, 2018
So did Urban Meyer delete important texts or not?
The coach disputes an investigation commissioned by his employer.
-
September 16, 2018
Urban Meyer is digging in his heels and still not focused on Courtney Smith
An ESPN interview reveals little change in Meyer’s attitude.
-
August 31, 2018
The timeline of the Urban Meyer investigation
The coach fired a longtime assistant after claims of domestic violence became public knowledge.
-
August 28, 2018
A Tom Herman strip club story doesn’t change the Ohio State story
Herman was the anonymous assistant mentioned in a strip club story told by Ohio State investigators, the school says.
-
August 25, 2018
The Meyer story keeps playing out via late nights and newsdumps
Some of these are happenstance, but some of these also fall into windows known as good times to bury news.
-
August 24, 2018
Urban Meyer suspended for Ohio State’s first 3 games
Meyer had been under investigation for his handling of allegations against an assistant.
-
August 24, 2018
Docs show Meyer was fully aware Zach Smith was a problem
Everything Meyer believed about his assistant should’ve amounted to a firing years earlier.
-
August 23, 2018
Urban Meyer and the disease of unearned loyalty
One of the most powerful coaches in sports protected an assistant overrun with red flags. Why?
-
August 23, 2018
These numbers don’t add up
In college sports, selling your property is a bigger crime than mishandling domestic violence allegations.
-
August 23, 2018
11 revelations from the Meyer investigation’s 23-page report
The report suggests one attempt to cover up a scandal but casts doubt on another, and it provides context.
-
August 23, 2018
Ohio State is loaded with talent, but also has a glaring issue
Since this preview’s original publication, the head coach has been suspended for three Saturdays.
-
August 23, 2018
Did Urban Meyer lie? Here’s the investigators’ explanation
The suspended Ohio State coach said false things at Big Ten Media Days. The school’s investigators are satisfied that he didn’t do it on purpose.
-
August 23, 2018
Here are the game weeks Urban Meyer is semi-suspended for
Ohio State will have interim coach Ryan Day on the sidelines against Oregon State, Rutgers, and TCU, but Meyer won’t be completely removed from the team.
-
August 17, 2018
Ohio State says the Meyer investigation will finish on time on 8/21
The Buckeyes announced a two-week deadline for the investigation’s close. They’re on track to meet it.
-
August 13, 2018
What happens when college head coaches get suspended
Urban Meyer and DJ Durkin were both sidelined by school investigations in August. Here’s a recent history of coaches who’ve been through the same.
-
August 11, 2018
Tom Herman wasn’t the Ohio State tipster, per the reporter and the Hermans
Herman used to work with Zach Smith on Urban Meyer’s Ohio State staff.
-
August 10, 2018
If all this is true, why’d Urban Meyer fire Zach Smith?
The mother of the fired Ohio State assistant offers a detailed counter-narrative.
-
August 6, 2018
Rally supporting Urban Meyer and criticizing ESPN had dumb signs
A small group of fans met outside Ohio Stadium to support their suspended coach.
-
August 4, 2018
The more we know about the Zach Smith scandal, the less we know
There is little clarity coming out of Columbus, and what does come just makes things even more confusing.