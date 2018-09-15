Ohio State’s first touchdown of the day against TCU shouldn’t have been six points — it should have only been two.

That Ohio State touchdown should not have been a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/9AbXsGuzP4 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 16, 2018

Nick Bosa’s strip/sack was recovered in the end zone, but Ohio State’s Dre’Mont Jones’ foot dragged out of bounds while he touched the ball as ESPN’s rule expert Dave Cutaia pointed out.

The play should have been ruled a safety, and Ohio State should have gotten the ball after a safety punt.

Instead, Ohio State had its second four-point swing of the game. On Ohio State’s opening drive, WR Austin Mack dropped a touchdown catch in the end zone and the Buckeyes ended up kicking a field goal.

If the game ends up as a blowout either way, nobody on the field will care, but our friends in the desert may very much care. Ohio State is a 13-point favorite, with a total set at 59 by most sportsbooks.