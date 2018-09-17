Welcome back to THIS WEEK IN SCHADENFREUDE. All aboard the trolley car for your journey through angry college football fans, which this week starts on the Plains.

Auburn (lost to LSU, 22-21)

After a game that saw several key calls break against Auburn, fans maintained an even-handed attitude toward the refs.

This guy is in no mood:

But at least there’s a plan of action in place:

Let’s call the office Monday and let them know!!!

Except, that won’t work, because Alabama fans control the phones at SEC HQ:

You know those calls are screened by uat employees don’t you?

And you have to wonder how deep Bama’s influence goes.

When LSU plays bammer, you can bet the farm land from California to Maine that he will be called left and right for pass interference. I will be waiting for that game in that my point will be proved a 1000 times over.

There was agreement on that point:

the crew will receive their bonus from tuscaloosa. In tens and twenties

It’s difficult to overstate Auburn fans’ grievance at how the officials treated their team on Saturday afternoon.

This is an excerpt from a 247Sports message board post that makes fair points about the SEC, with all its money, relying on part-time refs. But this is the fun part:

Why is every Auburn-LSU game marred by biased officiating? It seems the most prevalent characteristic of this series is that officiating contributes more to the outcome than in any other rivalry. Who can forget the “Phantom Spot”, the uncalled blocks in the back, and now the extremely cheap PI that allowed them to win this game that, in contrast, paled in comparison to the one against LSU earlier in game that the official not only didn’t call, but shook his head at the Auburn receiver who asked for a flag. The officiating is ruining college football for me. That game was stolen from Auburn Worst officiated game i have ever witnessed. Holding penalties on offense, PI penalties on defense. No call PI when we are on offense. frick LSU and those fake arse refs. Spotting balls a yard short the whole time for us and a yard further for them. Gifting a win to those corndog smelling, pussy gold shirt wearing, inbred gator shooting coonass mother frickers. I hope their tires wear out unevenly so their steering always pulls to the left

Another message board poster, ugahater, weighed in:

Officials were bullsqueeze I’ll give lsu the nod, but those last two PI calls were scripted garbage. Why? I dunno. But, they were scripted garbage. This game was stolen from Auburn. Fact.

Both teams had nine penalties. Auburn’s cost 20 more yards. Also, LSU got penalized for very briefly pretending to be Cam Newton, or something.

Devin White doing the Cam Newton Superman celebration against Auburn pic.twitter.com/WosR0xrI4R — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 15, 2018

An unquestionable Bayou conspiracy.

The only person in Auburn fans’ crosshairs as much as the refs was the head coach. There’s a large camp that says Gus Malzahn should go ...

... and this poster doesn’t even think he’s worth a discounted Xbox game:

... but there’s a lot of question about who should replace Malzahn.

And this is where we are now:

Hindsight’s 20/20, but:

We should’ve gotten Kirby He’s a winner and will have UGA at the top. Gus is an 8 or 9 win coach at best.

There was dissent about whether the Tigers should even want Kirby Smart, head of 2018’s No. 1 recruiting class and very nearly 2017’s national champion:

Good grief. Can’t stand him. Phony and a cheater. WDE

Yeah, definitely not:

No please. Something about that goofy d-bag that annoys the crap out of me.

As with any school anywhere, Auburn’s problems all go back to one powerful entity.

ESPN & Auburn Whenever ESPN hypes us up, we fall on our face. We (our coach) can’t handle the pressure it seems. This is the difference between us and our 2 biggest rivals who can handle the expectations and cash in with elite recruiting after being hyped over and over and over on ESPN. It’s a positive feedback loop and if we can’t turn this around, we will continue to fall further behind them. It is what it is. WDE

And you know who sets game times?

USC (lost to Texas, 37-14)

And fortunately, allowed this Trojans fan to save on his cable bill:

Finally! My long awaited revenge against evil Spectrum!!!! The nerve of them edging towards charging me 200 bucks a month for their shit, BUT now they are toast. TOAST!!!! All I had those brigands for was USC football, anyhow. SOMEONE must pay for USC’s outing last night and Helton’s abysmal presser thereafter. And those Spectrum brigands are first on my drop dead list.

And also, apparently, will let some Trojans fans save on tickets:

Friday’s attendance is going to resemble a HS 8-man FB game

Wazoo 45 USC 2 or 0 (depends on if the same big 12 review crew is calling the game)

Now, let’s move to the conference that lost seven games to unranked non-conference opponents.

Wisconsin (lost to BYU, 24-21)

BYU’s pretty good! Wisconsin still plays in the Big Ten West and is all but guaranteed a one-game play-in to the Rose Bowl. But the cheeseheads were not pleased.

It’s no longer clemsoning it’s wisconsining This program just can’t get out of its own way to take the next step ever. They always have to screw something up or do something stupid that blows it every frickin year.

The same person later wrote:

I apologize Sorry for melting down.

In Week 1, before things were even that bad, someone wrote:

Following the BYU loss, user EffumBucky17 merely said:

Bump

This is an upset post that’s clearly about Paul Chryst, but I suggest you read it to be about POLITICAL CORRECTNESS:

To the PC apologists You can call us “bed wettters” yet you are simply in denial BYU is a mediocre team with MAC talent and they won every aspect of today’s game UW has what , 6-7 AA types , right ? BYU? Any? Stop kissing PCs ass as your insider seems to do weekly He and his staff were awful today , PERIOD

Nebraska (lost to Troy, 24-19)

Patience Cornhusker fans give it time I have all the confidence in the world it will turn around — Tom Casey (@TomCase147) September 15, 2018

Wait, that wasn’t supposed to go there.

That’s more like it.

Maryland (lost to Temple, 35-14)

"It would definitely be big to us if we got a lot of support from the fans," quarterback Kasim Hill said Tuesday. “From the students especially."



Five minutes before kickoff between Maryland and Temple. Not a bad student crowd, in truth pic.twitter.com/yY2fq6QHV3 — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) September 15, 2018

Rutgers (lost to Kansas)

“What stage of grief are you in?” a message board thread asks:

They have grinded me down into not caring about college football at all just like the Knicks and the Mets have done in basketball and baseball respectively. In a way it’s good. I can enjoy my kids without having to give a hoot about the scores on Saturdays.

Pandemonium. In. PISCATAWAY.

This last spot is now a tradition. Previously in Fans Whose Teams Lost to Kansas:

Central Michigan after Week 2:

Fire Bonamego I know I’ll hear a lot of the usual “it’s too soon in the season” and “MAC play hasn’t even started”, but I’ve been a die-hard supporter of the football program and I EXPECT us to compete against the power teams every year. There’s no reason that we can’t be like Boise State or better. We need to strive to be better and we shouldn’t settle for mediocracy.

This will continue as long as Kansas keeps winning, and we’ll also include fans of teams who lose to Rutgers, if that ever happens again.