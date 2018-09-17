The No. 16 UCF Knights are 15-0 straight up and 9-5-1 against the spread over their last 15 games. The Knights will try to extend their winning streak to 16 straight Friday night against Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic Owls.

UCF is a 14-point home favorite on the college football odds for Week 4 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Florida Atlantic is 12-1 SU and 8-5 ATS over its last 13 games but is still looking for its first ATS win of 2018 after getting off to a 2-1 SU and 0-3 ATS start.

The Owls had a strong season last year but still need to prove they can win as an underdog with an 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS record in their last six games as one.

College Football Week 4 Betting Lines Tulane at Ohio State (-35.5) Army at Oklahoma (-31) Penn State (-26.5) at Illinois Texas A&M at Alabama (-24.5) Louisiana Tech at LSU (-21.5) Clemson (-16.5) at Georgia Tech Georgia (-14.5) at Missouri Florida Atlantic at UCF (-14) Washington State at USC (-4.5) Stanford (-1.5) at Oregon See the complete list at OddsShark

Florida Atlantic at UCF is the first of three games being played on Friday night in Week 4 with the other two being No. 10 Penn State (-26.5) at Illinois and Washington State at USC (-4.5). USC is off to a disappointing 1-2 SU and 0-3 ATS start to the season.

Moving into Saturday’s action, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are 24.5-point home favorites against the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies. Since losing to the Johnny Manziel-led Aggies back in 2012, Alabama has owned this head-to-head series with a 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS record in the last five meetings between these two SEC rivals.

In the only other game being played between two ranked opponents this week, the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal (-1.5) visit the No. 20 Oregon Ducks. The Cardinal are 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six games against the Ducks including a 2-1 SU and ATS record in Oregon per the OddsShark College Football Database.

The LSU Tigers climbed all the way to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after upsetting Auburn 22-21 last Saturday on the road. The Tigers will try to avoid suffering a letdown performance off the big win when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs as 21.5-point favorites.

Other top-five teams will try to remain unscathed this Saturday in No. 2 Georgia (-14.5) at Missouri, No. 3 Clemson (-16.5) at Georgia Tech, Tulane at No. 4 Ohio State (-35.5), and Army at No. 5 Oklahoma (-31). Georgia is 4-0 SU in its last four games against Missouri but just 0-3 ATS in its last three against the Tigers.

For more odds information, betting picks, and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.