Opening lines and trends for Week 4’s top college football games

The UCF Knights host the Florida Atlantic Owls in one of the highlight matchups on the college football betting slate at the sportsbooks for the week ahead.

The No. 16 UCF Knights are 15-0 straight up and 9-5-1 against the spread over their last 15 games. The Knights will try to extend their winning streak to 16 straight Friday night against Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic Owls.

UCF is a 14-point home favorite on the college football odds for Week 4 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Florida Atlantic is 12-1 SU and 8-5 ATS over its last 13 games but is still looking for its first ATS win of 2018 after getting off to a 2-1 SU and 0-3 ATS start.

The Owls had a strong season last year but still need to prove they can win as an underdog with an 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS record in their last six games as one.

College Football Week 4 Betting Lines

Tulane at Ohio State (-35.5)

Army at Oklahoma (-31)

Penn State (-26.5) at Illinois

Texas A&M at Alabama (-24.5)

Louisiana Tech at LSU (-21.5)

Clemson (-16.5) at Georgia Tech

Georgia (-14.5) at Missouri

Florida Atlantic at UCF (-14)

Washington State at USC (-4.5)

Stanford (-1.5) at Oregon

Florida Atlantic at UCF is the first of three games being played on Friday night in Week 4 with the other two being No. 10 Penn State (-26.5) at Illinois and Washington State at USC (-4.5). USC is off to a disappointing 1-2 SU and 0-3 ATS start to the season.

Moving into Saturday’s action, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are 24.5-point home favorites against the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies. Since losing to the Johnny Manziel-led Aggies back in 2012, Alabama has owned this head-to-head series with a 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS record in the last five meetings between these two SEC rivals.

In the only other game being played between two ranked opponents this week, the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal (-1.5) visit the No. 20 Oregon Ducks. The Cardinal are 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six games against the Ducks including a 2-1 SU and ATS record in Oregon per the OddsShark College Football Database.

The LSU Tigers climbed all the way to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after upsetting Auburn 22-21 last Saturday on the road. The Tigers will try to avoid suffering a letdown performance off the big win when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs as 21.5-point favorites.

Other top-five teams will try to remain unscathed this Saturday in No. 2 Georgia (-14.5) at Missouri, No. 3 Clemson (-16.5) at Georgia Tech, Tulane at No. 4 Ohio State (-35.5), and Army at No. 5 Oklahoma (-31). Georgia is 4-0 SU in its last four games against Missouri but just 0-3 ATS in its last three against the Tigers.

