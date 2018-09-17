College football takes a little while to really get rolling, and Week 4 didn’t look likely to be one of the most important weekends (until the upsets started rolling in). But every data point is a data point.

Below, we’re keeping track of each top-25 game’s impact, both before and after final scores.

Remember the things the committee has mostly demonstrated it rewards: wins over final top-25 teams, wins over bowl teams, road wins, dominant wins, weirdly excusable losses, being Alabama, and not being a mid-major. It does not care what your opponent’s AP ranking was at kickoff.

All rankings AP, until the committee’s start releasing.

Probably important

Games in which the winning team will likely have a pretty high-quality Week 4 victory by season’s end.

Maybe important

Games in which the winner will probably have beaten a decent bowl team (or better).

Probably not important

The committee doesn’t really care about wins vs. FCS teams, teams with final losing records, and so forth. Some of these underdogs could still bowl, of course.