One of the surest things in football gambling

Since 1995, the three FBS military academies — Air Force, Army, and Navy — are a combined 35-11-1 against the spread as underdogs of more than three touchdowns (21.5 points or more)*, according to Odds Shark’s database.

If you took the military underdog to cover all 47 of those spreads, you’d have beaten Vegas 75.2 percent of the time. Just for reference, beating the sports book 55 percent of the time would be considered really, really excellent.

The trend continues with smaller spreads as well, albeit to lesser degrees. The point is: these teams are great underdogs against Power 5 heavyweights.

One reason simply boils down to time.

These teams use option-heavy, run-first offenses that drain the clock, control the ball, and limit chances for the more talented team to score. No matter how good an opponent is, it likely can’t score its usual amount of points if it has one or two fewer possessions than usual. Sports book power rankings don’t always account for tempo.

Time of possession is one way to show the difference — at least one academy is usually in the top 20, and in 2017, all three were in the top seven — but there’s an even more concrete metric.

Between 2008 and 2017, Army only once finished lower than No. 6 in fewest opponent snaps faced per game. Air Force and Navy also frequently ranked in the top 20 at limiting snaps spent on defense. The academy offenses, meanwhile, usually rank around the middle.

The best example, even though it wasn’t a huge spread game: when 2016 Notre Dame had the ball only six times all game and lost to Navy, the first time a team had only six possessions since ... 2008 NIU lost to Navy.

* Add in new-to-FBS flexbone team Georgia Southern, 6-1-1 against 21.5-point spreads since 2011, if you want. Georgia Tech has only faced one spread of 15 or more points during flexbone guru Paul Johnson’s tenure, but did cover against FSU that day.

Another is somewhere between tactical and psychological.

Depending on whether you root for or against option-heavy teams, coaches are either paranoid or justly concerned about flexbone offenses injuring their defenders.

So if you’re a top-25 team with later games to worry about, why leave your best defenders in for 60 minutes against an opponent you wildly out-talent and greatly outweigh, considering you’re likely up by two or three touchdowns in the third quarter? Get a comfortable lead and get out of there.

And nobody wants to be the team known for putting 70 points on a bunch of future American soldiers.

Players and coaches at Power 5 bluebloods make it clear they think highly of the academies, from pregame quotes through the somewhat common tradition of standing alongside the academy during its postgame song. So I don’t think they view these games as the time for running up the score, once a win is assured.

“It’s almost tough to get motivated to go against these guys,” Michigan’s Chase Winovich said in 2017. “The same rallying cries that you might be able to say, ‘Let’s go get these guys!’ I don’t know, it’s weird. It’s different. You don’t want to disrespect them, because they’re very honorable and noble individuals for signing up to do that.”

From Navy-Ohio State 2009:

It was [Ohio State head coach Jim] Tressel who insisted that the Buckeyes form a line and shake hands on the field with the Midshipmen after the 2009 game. It was also Tressel who stood at the end of the line, shook hands and thanked each Mid player for his service.

James Franklin before Penn State played Army in 2015:

I think the triple option puts stress on everybody. It always does, not just because of the scheme that they run, but also the style of play and the fact that you only see it maybe once every couple of years and things like that. It also think it aligns really well with the type of kids that they have. You’re talking about a group of young men and women at the service academy that are willing to die for something they believe in. Now you take those same people and you put them on a team, and it’s that type of commitment and that type of sacrifice, you better be ready. You better be ready for a battle.

(One exception: the numbers normalize in conference games. Air Force and Navy have those, and those are more likely to be heated, familiar battles, rather than games viewed by the favorite as celebrations of America. But you’re unlikely to see many huge spreads in conference games anyway.)

This isn’t to discount the academies’ merit on the field. They’ve scored their share of outright upsets. Navy’s beaten Notre Dame four times in the last decade, and that’s a straight-up rivalry the Irish are fully invested in winning. Plenty of these games are close simply because they’re close, not because of patriotic goodwill.

It’s all the same to the person picking the academy to cover the spread, though.