PODCAST AIN’T PLAYED NOBODY: It’s time for EVERYBODY TO FREAK OUT

Why isn’t your first-year coach doing a better job? Why are there so many fluky results? Why isn’t Baylor better? Will Purdue ever win a game again?

By Bill Connelly and Steven Godfrey Updated
Virginia Tech v Florida State Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It’s a Week 4 freakout episode of your favorite college football podcast.

Topics:

  • Have we had a strangely large number of fluky wins this year?
  • Lance Leipold is proof that FSU fans should stop freaking out
  • We knew Arkansas might stink, remember?
  • What was that, Maryland?
  • LSU, BYU, and the glory of early-season manball (and ceilings that might not be as high as they should be)
  • Time to issue our weekly correction
  • Why isn’t Texas State better?
  • When might Baylor be better?
  • Wisconsin is still very good (so Purdue probably isn’t going to win the Big Ten West … sorry, Purdue fans)
  • So where does Kliff Kingsbury go if he can’t get things going at Texas Tech?
  • Yes, watch Ivy League football on Friday night

