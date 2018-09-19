It’s a Week 4 freakout episode of your favorite college football podcast.
Topics:
- Have we had a strangely large number of fluky wins this year?
- Lance Leipold is proof that FSU fans should stop freaking out
- We knew Arkansas might stink, remember?
- What was that, Maryland?
- LSU, BYU, and the glory of early-season manball (and ceilings that might not be as high as they should be)
- Time to issue our weekly correction
- Why isn’t Texas State better?
- When might Baylor be better?
- Wisconsin is still very good (so Purdue probably isn’t going to win the Big Ten West … sorry, Purdue fans)
- So where does Kliff Kingsbury go if he can’t get things going at Texas Tech?
- Yes, watch Ivy League football on Friday night