Your Watch Grid guide to college football’s best Week 4 games

Every weekend of college football is a good weekend. We say that all the time. And Week 4 could really put that to the test!

There’s only one game between ranked teams who have actual chances of beating each other, we’re not exactly overflowing with rivalry, and

But! Tune in. I count five pretty significant games, a decent number, and conference games are well underway, meaning all surprises matter doubly. And whatever, we don’t watch this sport to see important things take place. We watch to see hilarious punt returns.

Below, the Watch Grid makes the most of it, sorting Week 4 by estimated watchability. As always, watchability does not refer to your team’s quality. Your team is incredible, given the context.

Streaming links are here.

[Weeknight games removed, for your Saturday convenience.]

Saturday, Sept. 22 college football schedule

If I had to recommend a single early-shift game for a person to watch the entirety of, it might be Boston College-Purdue. The path forward appears grim, I’ll admit.

I came really close to giving TCU-Texas WATCH THIS status, and I’m being quite generous to Texas A&M and Georgia Tech h-

Oh, you saw NIU-FSU and Kansas-Baylor. I can explain my way out of this one.

The Watch Grid is about entertainment, not quality. Florida State is by far the country’s best rubbernecking experiece right now, and 2018 NIU is basically “2018 FSU, but on purpose.” This game will be decided by a shanked punt, and I can’t wait. Kansas is on a dominant, two-game winning streak.

Business perks up somewhat in the late shift, with a genuinely compelling and hard to predict Pac-12 No. 1 contender’s match (with a whole lot of Empires Map stakes) and sufficient action elsewhere.

The very late shift is probably not good at all.

SOooOo we’re counting on mayhem here, and college football almost always provides that, but if you’re going to pick one Saturday all year to go for an afternoon walk, this is probably the one. Your absence isn’t excused, but it won’t be recorded as a demerit.